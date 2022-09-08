'Game of Thrones' Gave Us the Fandom Crossover We Never Expected

“We thought it would be funny if we told Rob that it was not working out with Matt and that he was a total disaster,” D.B. said.

“He would feel so guilty because he recommended him. We went back and forth [on email] slowly, not throwing it out there all at once, asking questions like, ‘So when Matt’s on set, how does he usually behave?’ Rob was all, ‘What‐what‐what’s wrong?!’ We told him we’re going to have to step in and take over the episode because it’s turned into such a mess.”