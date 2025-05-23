What Happened to Emily in 'Handmaid’s Tale'? Fans Hope for Closure in Final Season Will 'Handmaid’s Tale' reveal the fate of Emily as the series comes to an end? By Trisha Faulkner Published May 23 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

As The Handmaid’s Tale draws to a close, one question keeps echoing through fan discussions: What happened to Emily in Handmaid’s Tale, and will we ever truly know? The absence of such a pivotal character hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as the series ends on May 27, 2025.

Emily Malek, played by Alexis Bledel, was one of the show’s most emotionally charged characters. Her disappearance after Season 4 and the brief explanation offered in Season 5 left many fans feeling unsettled — and still hoping for a real resolution in the final season.

What happened to Emily in 'Handmaid’s Tale' was explained briefly, but it left fans unsatisfied.

What happened to Emily in Handmaid’s Tale was technically addressed during Season 5, though in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. When June asked Sylvia, Emily’s wife, about her, Sylvia quietly explained that Emily had gone back to Gilead to join the resistance. That was it — no scene, no flashback, just a line. While it fit with Emily’s past choices and fierce commitment to the cause, the lack of closure left many fans frustrated.

It felt like an underwhelming end for a character who had been through so much. From her horrifying experiences in the Colonies to her painful custody battle and eventual reunion with her family in Canada, Emily’s journey was full of trauma, resilience, and power. Her arc had emotional depth and meaning, which is why her quiet exit felt like a narrative shortcut that didn’t do her story justice.

Alexis’s exit explains the shift, but the character still matters to fans.

What happened to Emily is directly tied to Alexis’s decision to leave the show. According to Variety, Alexis announced that “after much thought” she decided to step away from the series. Unfortunately, she didn’t elaborate further. Her departure, however, was respected without a recast or forced storyline.

While the showrunners were put in a tough position, the lack of any meaningful narrative follow-up in Season 6 has been disheartening for longtime fans. The decision to send Emily back to Gilead made sense thematically, but with no updates, scenes, or letters from her, the character feels lost — and not in a way that serves the story.

Fans are hoping the finale will finally resolve what happened.

For the most part, fans of Handmaid’s Tale agree that Emily’s storyline feels incomplete. Whether or not Alexis returns for a final scene, many believe the show owes her character — and the audience — some sort of closure.

Fans aren’t asking for much. A letter, a photo, or even word passed through June could be enough. Emily wasn’t just a side character; she was integral to the emotional landscape of the show. Ending her arc in silence, while narratively convenient, would feel like a missed opportunity for emotional payoff in a series known for its nuance and care.