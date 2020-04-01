Who's Left on 'The Masked Singer'? Super Nine Face off for Golden Mask Trophy

Season 3 of The Masked Singer kicked off on Feb. 5 with more contestants than ever before — a total of 18, to be exact. That's because the popular singing competition rolled out a slightly different format this time around. To start, the masked singers were split into three different groups (A,B, and C) with six contestants per group. After three of them were eliminated from each group, the "Super Nine" went on to compete for the golden mask trophy.