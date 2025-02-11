Why Do My AirPods Sound Muffled? Here’s What Might Be Causing the Issue With how expensive AirPods are, it can be extremely frustrating when they don't work properly. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 11 2025, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: UnSplash

You pop in your AirPods, press play on your favorite song or podcast, and … something sounds off. The crisp, clear sound you’re used to — is suddenly muffled. When this happens, your audio output sounds like your AirPods are underwater or wrapped up in a blanket. You find yourself wondering: Why do my AirPods sound muffled?

Fortunately, this is an extremely common problem, and it is usually fixable. The most common reasons are dirt and earwax buildup, Bluetooth issues, or software glitches. Sometimes, it’s even a hardware problem. Keep reading as we explore possible causes and how to fix them.

Why do my AirPods sound muffled? Dirt and earwax could be the problem.

If your AirPods sound muffled, the most common reason is dirt, dust, or earwax blocking the speaker mesh. It happens gradually, so you might not notice it right away. Over time, sound quality can get worse as debris builds up and stops audio from coming through clearly.

The good news? Cleaning your AirPods usually fixes this. Use a dry cotton swab or a soft-bristled toothbrush to gently wipe away any debris from the speaker grilles. If there’s stubborn buildup, you can use a microfiber cloth with a little rubbing alcohol — just be careful not to get any liquid inside the AirPods. If you have AirPods Pro, remove the ear tips and rinse them under warm water, letting them dry completely before putting them back on. Once they’re clean, test them again. If they still sound muffled, there could be another issue.

Bluetooth issues might be to blame for the muffled sound.

A weak Bluetooth connection can make your AirPods sound muffled, distorted, or even cause the audio to cut in and out. If the connection between your AirPods and your device isn’t stable, it can affect the sound quality.

One quick fix is to turn Bluetooth off and back on. Place your AirPods back in their case, wait a few seconds, and then take them out to reconnect. If you’re in a crowded area with a lot of wireless signals — like a coffee shop or gym — there might be interference. Moving to a different location or getting closer to your device can help.

If the connection still seems weak, try disconnecting your AirPods completely. Go to your device’s Bluetooth settings, forget your AirPods, then reconnect them as if they were new.

A software issue could be the problem.

Sometimes, a software glitch can make your AirPods sound worse than usual. Bugs in iOS, outdated firmware, or an issue with your phone’s audio settings might be affecting the sound quality.

First, check if your AirPods need a firmware update. They update automatically when connected to an iPhone, but if they’ve been out of use for a while, they might have missed an update. Place your AirPods in the charging case, connect them to your phone, and leave them plugged in for a bit. This should trigger an update if one is available.

If nothing else is working, consider a factory reset.

If cleaning and troubleshooting haven’t helped, resetting your AirPods might do the trick. A full reset clears out minor software issues and restores the original settings. To reset your AirPods, put them in their charging case and close the lid. Wait for about 30 seconds, open the lid, and press down the setup button on the back of the case until the status light flashes amber, then white. After that, reconnect your AirPods to your device and test the audio.