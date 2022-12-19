What 6 Celebrities Are Competing Tonight on 'The Wheel' on NBC? Details
Just when you thought there couldn't possibly be another concept for a gameshow – enter The Wheel on NBC. The concept?
Six celebrities are spun around on a big wheel each week and compete for a huge cash prize based on trivia categories they claim to be experts on. The show is based on a similar BBC concept. British comedian Michael McIntyre will be hosting the U.S. version on NBC.
The roster of celebrities will change every week. Here are the first six celebrities competing tonight on The Wheel on NBC.
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci's portrayal of young Wednesday Addams in the 1991 flick The Addams Family is iconic for a reason. She recently had a major role in the recent Netflix hit series Wednesday.
She's also appeared in many other films and TV shows like Casper, Sleepy Hollow, Yellowjackets, and more.
Todrick Hall
Much like Christina was an OG Wednesday, Todrick Hall was an OG YouTuber, also making a name for himself by making it to the semi-finals of American Idol Season 9.
He's also served as a resident choreographer on RuPaul's Drag Race, while also additionally stepping in as a guest judge from time to time. Todrick has also starred in Broadway productions of Kinky Boots and Chicago, in addition to releasing multiple albums.
Cat Cora
Cat Cora has experience competing on high-pressure game shows of a different variety — she was an Iron Chef on Iron Chef America after all!
She is a professional chef, businesswoman, cookbook author, and also has the distinction of being the first woman inducted into the culinary hall of fame.
Amber Ruffin
Did you know comedian Amber Ruffin has been a writer for Late Night With Seth Meyers since 2014? She made history with that job, being the first Black woman to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S.
In addition to her comedy writing skills, Amber is a well-established comedian, actress, and best-selling author. She also has her own production company, Straight to Cards.
Steve Kornacki
All hail Steve Kornacki, the journalist who makes election coverage feel like a bonafide sports event! The national political correspondent for NBC and MSNBC became a meme in himself with his signature take on reporting election results — and hey, if he can get people excited about voting, we're all for it! Steve has also authored one book — The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism.
Mark McGrath
Someone had to fill the rock star slot on Episode 1 of The Wheel! Mark McGrath is still the lead singer of the rock band Sugar Ray.
This isn't Mark's first time competing on a celebrity-themed competition show — Season 5 of The Masked Singer as Orca!
You can watch Christina, Todrick, Cat, Steve, Amber, and Mark compete tonight on The Wheel on NBC at 10 p.m. EST. Episodes of The Wheel will also be available to stream on Peacock.