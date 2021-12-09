Love Was in the Air in 2021 — These Are the Cutest New Celeb Couples of the Year

Love Was in the Air in 2021 — These Are the Cutest New Celeb Couples of the YearBy Stephanie Harper
Dec. 9 2021, Published 4:12 p.m. ET
The highlights of 2021 include epic new movie releases, amazing collaborations between talented musicians, and plenty of super cute celebrity couples linking up.
Even though some celebs prefer to keep their romantic life out of the spotlight, with millions of people interested in what they’ve got going on, it’s not always easy to keep every detail under wraps. At this point in time, the whole world knows about these famous couples and the charming relationships they've sparked up in 2021.
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are dating.
While watching the first three seasons of Selling Sunset, it’s hard to picture Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim ever having romantic feelings for each other. The reason why? They tend to keep things totally professional at the real estate agency where they both work. It turns out, love was always in the air for these two who decided to become an official couple in 2021.
Adele and Rich Paul are official.
According to Adele in an interview with Rolling Stone, her relationship with Rich Paul has been the most “incredible, open-hearted, and easiest" romantic endeavor she’s ever embarked on. When Adele and Rich were spotted enjoying an NBA game courtside together, social media went into a frenzy. This is the 2021 relationship Adele's fans are extremely happy to see.
Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze are now together.
Pop music lovers obsessed over Olivia Rodrigo's heart-wrenching lyrics about her ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett, who she met on the set of their Disney Channel show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. These days, it seems she’s totally moved on! She’s now in a relationship with Adam Faze.
Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson made major headlines.
Is Kim Kardashian really dating Pete Davidson? According to paparazzi shots that have captured the alleged couple spending time together and holding hands, it looks like they are indeed an item. They kissed each other for a skit on Saturday Night Live, and since then it seems they’ve been nearly inseparable.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship is so sweet.
The passionate romance between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker has been one of the most interesting celebrity relationships to follow since they went public with their love. Travis proposed to Kourtney on the beach inside a giant heart-shaped formation made of red flowers. What makes their relationship even cuter is the fact that they both spend time with each other’s kids.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are a happy couple.
The whirlwind romance between Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey has been giving everyone life since they confirmed their relationship in January 2021. Based on all the super lovey-dovey pictures they're always posting together, they're living their best lives and enjoying how it feels to be totally head-over-heels in love.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reunited.
After Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke up, it wasn’t long before she reconciled with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck. Jen and Ben started dating in the early 2000s, but took a long break before trying things out again in 2021. Based on pics the paparazzi has been catching of the couple, they're experiencing a blissful reconciliation.