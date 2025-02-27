Mason Disick Has Apparently Made Kourtney Kardashian a Grandma — The Wild Rumor Explained Mason Disick, born in December 2009, is Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's first child. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 27 2025, 5:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lordmasondashdisick

It's safe to say there isn't a rumor the Kardashians haven't heard about themselves. There are Reddit channels devoted to some of the wildest Konspiracies about the family, mainly regarding Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and all of the adults associated with the insanely wealthy family. However, with time, the rumor mill eventually turned to the next generation of Kar-Jenners.

Mason Disick, the eldest son of Kourtney and Scott Disick, has begun feeling the weight being a member of the Kardashian family holds. As he continues to grow up in front of the cameras, many who watched Kourtney deliver him with her bare hands can't believe how mature he is now. However, according to the social media streets, Mason is old enough to have secrets of his own, including a secret baby. So, are the baby rumors true? Let's find out!

Did Mason Disick have a baby? Most likely not.

Mason's paternity rumors circulated on Instagram and TikTok in February 2025. Eagle-eyed fans noticed an account believed to be The Kardashians star's finsta account answered several questions in a Q&A via Instagram Stories. One of the posts showed Mason saying he was "bored out of my mind" and begged fans not to ask about his alleged daughter, Piper, whom he had when he was 13. "Stop asking about my family and Piper," the account shared.

Mason's alleged account also shared photos of a baby girl who was believed to be Piper. Mason's alleged posts began starting a social media firestorm, as multiple accounts reported on his baby news. However, as TikTok user @hankatherinee explained, the report seems like more of another wild Kardashian rumor than an exclusive piece of tea. "Do you really think if this happened, it would've been kept under wraps?" the TikToker argued. "There's no way. This is the most famous family in the world. Someone would've betrayed the family and said something."

Piper Disick doesn't seem to exist IRL.

While the Kardashians have been known to hide a pregnancy or two, such as when Kylie opted to wait until her daughter, Stormi Webster was born to confirm her pregnancy or Khloe's news that she and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their son, Tatum, via surrogate months after Tristan publicly cheated on her and had another child, Mason's "daughter," Piper, doesn't seem like a secret member of the Kar-Jenner tribe.

Based on our records, Piper Disick seemingly doesn't exist. And despite Mason's alleged account sharing photos of Piper on Instagram, we were unable to find them. It's possible the account associated with Kourtney's son's name is fake and is reporting he had a baby to troll fans. Unfortunately, if that's the case, this wouldn't be Mason's first time being accused of leaking the family's business.

