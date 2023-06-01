Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Is 'FUBAR' a Sequel to the 1994 Movie 'True Lies'? Fans Think They Know the Answer Fans are convinced 'FUBAR,' the Netflix series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, is a follow up to the 1994 flick 'True Lies.' Read on for the truth! By Melissa Willets Jun. 1 2023, Published 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Looking for a new TV show to steam? Try FUBAR, a Netflix series that stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a CIA operative looking to retire — until a family secret pulls him back into action.

Article continues below advertisement

If Arnold playing a CIA operative sounds familiar, well, that's because you're probably remembering the 1994 film True Lies, which of course has been revived as a CBS show starring Steve Howey of Shameless fame. Is FUBAR also a follow up to the film? Read on for the truth!

So, is 'FUBAR' a sequel to the movie 'True Lies'?

Source: Netflix

The first hint that FUBAR isn't a sequel to True Lies is that Arnold's character in the Netflix series is not named Harry Tasker. Instead, the Netflix show tells the story of Luke Brunner — and former castmates Jamie Lee Curtis and Tom Arnold are nowhere to be seen.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, in this spy tale, Arnold's co-stars are Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, and Fortune Feimster. So, no, this series is not a sequel to the James Cameron-helmed film that many of us can quote from memory, and which also starred the very talented, late actor Bill Paxton.

However, even if FUBAR stands alone in terms of story, and is not intended as a sequel to True Lies in the way that And Just Like That... is a true reboot of Sex and the City, fans can't help but feel that there are many similarities between the two projects. Consider that Screen Rant calls the Netflix show a "spiritual successor" of the '90s movie.

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet notes how alike the tone of the two Arnold vehicles are, with a mix of comedy and intrigue. It's even hinted that FUBAR not being a sequel to True Lies is a missed opportunity for the brand.

Fans are still convinced that 'FUBAR' is a sequel to 'True Lies.'

Despite the fact that FUBAR is not a straight sequel to True Lies, try telling that to viewers, who still swear that Harry and Luke are eerily similar, as is the overall feel of the small screen and big screen versions of a family-oriented CIA agent.

Article continues below advertisement

Feel like I have to rewatch True Lies as a prequel to this! 😱 @Schwarzenegger amazing series 👏🏻💪🏻 #FUBAR pic.twitter.com/HthjyB2tZe — Andy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@buythemanapint) June 1, 2023

"FUBAR is an amazing show. Glad they decided to make a True Lies TV series," tweeted one fan, while someone else asserted on Twitter, "This is essentially True Lies but with a father/daughter."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Arnold himself is taking on this new role in much the same way as he tackled playing Harry in the 1994 film — sort of. "Nothing has changed," he told USA Today about the stunts playing Luke requires. "It's just harder to do some of those things than it was 40 years ago. You might be more sore the next day. Age definitely makes a difference."