Are DJ James Kennedy and His New Girlfriend Having a Baby? The couple has been dating for around seven months. By Alisan Duran Published May 8 2026, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans are wondering whether James Kennedy is about to become a dad.

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The former Vanderpump Rules star recently sparked buzz after reports surfaced claiming he and his new girlfriend may be expecting their first child together. While James has not publicly addressed the speculation, the rumored baby news comes after a whirlwind several months in his personal life.

Source: MEGA

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James Kennedy is rumored to be expecting a baby with his new girlfriend.

According to TMZ, James is reportedly expecting his first child with a new girlfriend who has largely remained out of the public eye despite his reality TV fame.

Sources told the outlet that the couple has been dating for around seven months and that their relationship progressed quickly. TMZ also reported that the pair recently celebrated the alleged pregnancy news with a themed gathering attended by close friends and family members from their inner circle.

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So far, James has not publicly commented on the report, and little is known about his new girlfriend. The relationship marks a shift from many of his past romances, which often played out publicly on Vanderpump Rules and social media. Because of that, fans have taken particular interest in the more private nature of his current relationship.

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James Kennedy's new girlfriend comes one year after his split from ex Ally Lewber.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules previously watched James' relationship with Ally Lewber play out on the Bravo series from 2022 until their breakup in early 2025.

Source: Instagram

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Ally later addressed their split in an Instagram statement shared after prosecutors declined to file charges against James following his December 2024 domestic violence arrest. She explained that the pair had argued outside his home regarding his drinking, but stated she was not physically hurt.

Before dating Ally, James was engaged to former Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. The former couple ended their engagement in December 2021 after several years together.

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Source: MEGA

In a joint statement at the time, they shared that they had “two different goals” and decided to call off the engagement while continuing to wish the best for each other. James has also previously been linked to fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute and Lala Kent.

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James Kennedy has spoken openly about sobriety and personal growth

Following his 2024 arrest, James shared a statement on social media saying he was committed to making meaningful changes in his life. The reality star explained that he planned to focus on sobriety, personal growth, and being present for the people closest to him moving forward.