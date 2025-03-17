Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford Hinted at Leaving ‘Married to Medicine’ in Season 11 Finale Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford said 'Married to Medicine' isn't worth her and Dr. Gregory Lunceford's baby plans. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 17 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Many Married to Medicine ladies have come and gone, and, in some cases, come back almost as soon as they leave. The women on the show love hard and fight even harder, and only a special kind of doctor or doctor's wife can handle the accountability and shade the ladies — especially Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Simone Whitmore, and Toya Bush-Harris — aka the "core four" — throw to at anyone willing to get in the ring.

When LaTeasha Lunceford, aka Sweet Tea, became the newest, and youngest member of the group in Season 10, she was determined to prove she didn't need her husband and longtime M2M star, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, to fight her battles. But, in the Season 11 Married to Medicine finale, Sweet Tea wondered if the season's shade and tea during her first two years had become too piping hot to handle.

Is Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford leaving 'Married to Medicine?'

At the time of publishing, Sweet Tea hasn't officially confirmed whether she's leaving Married to Medicine or not. However, she hinted that Season 11 might be the end of the road for her and Dr. Greg. In a confessional episode during the Season 11 finale, Tea and Greg admitted during the finale they believed they were done being their not always friendly friend group.

"I want to have a baby as soon as possible, he wants to have a baby as soon as possible, so if it means to take time out within the group, then it's a good idea," she said while sitting next to Gregory. "Do I still have friends within this group? Do I still lean on other people that do support me in this group? Yes, but we'll see."

Source: Bravo

Sweet Tea and Gregory aren't sure if they can "co-exist" with Quad Webb and her BF King after their Season 11 fight.

While Sweet Tea has had her fair share of feuds since joining Married to Medicine in Season 10, her ongoing issues with Quad seems to have been the final straw for her and Dr. G. Quad and Gregory were married from 2012 to 2018 and were able to film together despite their divorce. However, the tension between them increased during the couples trip to Florida when her boyfriend, King, confronted Gregory for saying Quad needed to keep her mouth shut.

The altercation caused friction within the group when Dr. G stated he was suing King following the dispute. In the finale, their fight made it difficult for Toya to host her and her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris's 16th anniversary party, which had a Bridgerton, sorry, "Georgiaton" theme. To avoid the drama, Toya suggested Gregory and Tea leave the party early, which they obliged.