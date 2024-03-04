Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Married to Medicine Dr. Jackie Addressed Her Comments About Black Women's Medical Care at the 'M2M' Reunion The 'M2M' star said the damage to her reputation was, "probably one of the hardest places I've had to sit in medicine." By Elizabeth Randolph Mar. 4 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Within 10 seasons of Married to Medicine, Dr. Jackie Walters has become more than just your average OB-GYN. Although I am in no way shaming the "average" OB, Dr. Jackie manages to maintain her successful career, medical practice, and reality TV fame. Fans of the Bravo show she helped launch have become familiar with Jackie sharing her day-to-day, many of which involve helping her celebrity clients like Da Brat, Kandi Burruss, and Toni Braxton, have healthy pregnancies.

From what we've seen of Dr. Jackie, she's managed to maintain a stellar reputation as one of Atlanta's elite medical professionals. In December 2023, Jackie's professional appearance took a hit after a video of her making harsh comments about Black, pregnant women went viral. Following the Season 10 finale of Married to Medicine, Jackie addressed the video at the three-part reunion. While there, she accused one of her co-stars of being involved in the video resurfacing three years after it went live.



Dr. Jackie was slammed online for saying Black women seeking medical care "cry wolf."

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, the first installment of the three-part Married to Medicine reunion aired. At the event filmed in New York, Andy Cohen addressed the proverbial elephant in the room when he asked Dr. Jackie about the comments she made regarding Black women and medical care. In December 2023, a video of Dr. Jackie speaking to her friend and co-star, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, resurfaced on the internet.

The video, which was initially a Live Q&A between the doctors in 2020, showed Jackie making several harsh comments about how Black pregnant women play the victim in how they behave at doctor appointments. Among some of the comments included her advising women to "make sure you're being serious with your doctor and not playing the game so I can take you off work" to her stating Black women aren't taken seriously by their doctors because of their propensity to "complain" and "cry wolf."

"Sometimes, as African American women, we’re a bit more dramatic and that you go to the doctor and you complain and you complain and you complain," Jackie said. "And you’re not taken seriously because you cried wolf the entire pregnancy.”

Dr. Jackie addressed the backlash she received at the 'Married to Medicine' Season 10 reunion.

Dr. Jackie's comments soon received backlash from many Married to Medicine fans, as well as her former co-stars Buffy Purselle and Mariah Huq. According to Deadline, Jackie eventually released a video on her socials addressing the Black women she criticized. In the video, Jackie said, "I apologize from the bottom of my heart" and that she was "brokenhearted" by how she offended "Black women and some of my own patients."

Jackie also addressed the backlash she received from the live at the Married to Medicine reunion. When Andy asked her about the video, Jackie described her comments as "probably one of the hardest places I've had to sit in medicine" as she watched as her words "tear down everything that I did to promote the well-being of women, especially Black women." She said that dealing with the responses was "hard," and she wouldn't have been able to get through the dark moments without her castmates. Well, some of them.

Source: Bravo

Dr. Jackie accused Quad Webb of leaking her resurfaced video.

At the reunion, Jackie thanked those who spoke life into her while she dealt with the online backlash. Among some of the people she credited were Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Heavenly, and M2M newbie Phaedra Parks. However, Jackie noticeably left out Quad Webb, stating her fellow OG didn't contact her to express her concern. "I did not hear from Quad, but I understood," Jackie said on the reunion couch, adding, "because I had not heard from Quad prior to."

Jackie's comments about Quad followed many of the cast's complaints that Quad uses them and doesn't contact them outside of filming Married to Medicine. Quad, however, said at the reunion she was going through her own personal struggles and admittedly couldn't support Jackie in the way she wanted. She also said she texted Jackie around Christmas to say she was "praying" for her and encouraged her to "keep her head up."

Dr. Jackie tried to force tears out and then quickly shifted and gaslit Quad #Married2Med #Married2Medicine pic.twitter.com/ubENn2d1u9 — g. (@gabriellelouden) March 4, 2024

Quad's defense of her actions didn't sit well with the group, as Andy suggested she only "quietly" supports Jackie, which she maintained was due to the issues she endured outside of the show. Later in the conversation, Quad said she contacted Heavenly to ask if she should call Jackie directly. Heavenly told Quad no then and admitted she wondered if she had anything to do with the video's newfound notoriety.

"I called Quad and said, 'do you have anything to do with this bulls--t?'" Heavenly recalled. "Honestly, when a lot of this came out, many of us were thinking 'maybe Quad.'

Who will they blame everything on when Quad is not around. Because this Quad blaming is exhausting #Married2Medicine #Married2Med pic.twitter.com/ZZRgoxlrfM — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍎 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) March 4, 2024

Quad Webb tearfully denied having anything to do with Dr. Jackie's video resurfacing despite their past feud.

Before Dr. Jackie's video resurfaced, she and Quad weren't on the best terms. Jackie was among the group of OGs who felt used by Quad. In a Season 10 episode, Heavenly even told Quad that Jackie told her Quad was "using me this whole time."

Jackie and Heavenly's claim of her having anything to do with Jackie's video getting new eyes on it upset the Sister Circle alum to her core. After denying it at the reunion, Quad addressed Jackie directly when they took a lunch break. "Jackie, I would never do that to you," Quad said to Jackie while crying. "You thought I did that?"

I guess Quad just shows out for filming because ma’am, wasn’t it Quad with u & Jackie beating those Nashville streets in search of your father. Who diminishes support in this day & time? You’re saying Not Once? #Married2Med #Married2Medicine pic.twitter.com/FGmD7EOgLZ — Dani (@dgrlfresh) March 4, 2024

Quad said a part of the reason she didn't reach out to Jackie was her thinking she had anything to do with the Live. Jackie told Quad she "didn't know" if Quad was involved but was admittedly in a "bad space" when everything went down. Still, Jackie said the story wasn't far-fetched due to her and Quad's already broken relationship.

"We're not connected enough to know that," Jackie told Quad. "I don't know what happens in Quad's life. "I think you're a wonderful person, but I'd rather lose a friend than lose myself."

The emotional moment didn't end with Jackie and Quad on good terms. Quad was heartbroken by Jackie thinking she was capable of hurting her to that degree, and she cried profusely as Jackie stared at her.