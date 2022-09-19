Distractify
Home > News > Human Interest
King Charles
Source: Twitter / CBS News

Charles III Has Already Run Into Some Trouble as King: His Pen Leaked

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Sep. 19 2022, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Let's cut King Charles III some slack. Starting a new job at age 73 while simultaneously mourning the death of your mother Queen Elizabeth II isn't exactly a piece of cake. But the good news is that since he ascended the throne on Sept. 8, he's already gone viral. However, the bad news is that his first palace gig doesn't even come with a decent pen.

Keep reading as we chat about the moment that's been taking the internet by storm: The battle of King Charles III vs. the Leaky Pen.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles had a little episode with a leaky pen.

Just days after ascending the throne, King Charles was spotted at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, where he was filmed signing a visitor’s book. Already, he seemed to have made a tiny mistake at work.

While signing the book, he asked aloud, "Is it September 12?" to which an aide informed him it was actually the 13th. His wife, Camilla, Queen Consort gently reminded him: "You signed the 12th earlier."

King Charles
Source: Getty Images

King Charles III is beaming in this photo! No pen, no problem!

Article continues below advertisement

The husband and wife looked at each other in a "the show must go on!" way. And indeed it did.

As King Charles continued scribbling something probably very important in the book, his pen started having some technical difficulties.

“Oh god I hate this [pen]!,” a seemingly frustrated Charles said. He stood up and handed the devilish thing to Camilla.

“Oh look, it’s going everywhere,” Camilla calmly said as her husband wiped his fingers.

Article continues below advertisement

The aides unfroze from the walls and tried to help, but the damage was done.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing … what they do, every stinking time,” Charles said in agony, hinting that he had previous altercations with the pen. He walked away (probably to cool off).

CBS News shared video of the interaction on Twitter.

Comments poured in on the clip, some folks seemed to understand his crisis, while others poked fun at him for his little outbreak. "I have a BIC he can borrow. I’ll need it back though," read one comment.

Another user wrote: "Personnel that is responsible for this cannot get a good pen. I would be annoyed too."

"A lifetime of coaching, preparation, and privilege to prepare for this moment and not act like a petulant child. He’s the King not a little boy,' read another comment.

Despite the mixed reviews of regarding he handled the leaky pen situation, King Charles's job seems to be pretty secure. Hopefully, he'll be able to talk to HR about the pen situation and the rest of his reign will be smooth sailing.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Queen Elizabeth II Has Multiple Crowns — Here's How Much the Biggest Is Worth

Here's What We Know About the Release Date of Prince Harry's Memoir

Is King Charles III Actually Prince Harry's Father? Some Fans Seem to Think Otherwise

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.