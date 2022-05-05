How Does Marc's Comic Book Love Interest Marlene Alraune Compare to Layla El-Faouly?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) was angry that her husband Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) disappeared for months after serving her divorce papers. After she discovered Marc once again, speaking in a British accent and claiming his name was actually Steven, Layla began uncovering the truth about the husband she thought she knew.

Not only that, but Layla becomes a superhero herself in the Moon Knight finale.