The 'Moon Knight' Finale May Have Introduced Us to a New MCU Hero (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

The finale we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived, and now … we want more! Thanks to a high-octane first season of Moon Knight, many fans are asking for a second season, but there’s another possibility on the table. When we look at what the Moon Knight finale really sets up, another option could be a Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) spinoff series.