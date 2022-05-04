The 'Moon Knight' Finale May Have Introduced Us to a New MCU Hero (SPOILERS)By Jamie Lerner
May. 4 2022, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Moon Knight on Disney Plus.
The finale we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived, and now … we want more! Thanks to a high-octane first season of Moon Knight, many fans are asking for a second season, but there’s another possibility on the table. When we look at what the Moon Knight finale really sets up, another option could be a Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) spinoff series.
Layla is a new character created by the MCU that seems to be an amalgamation of Mehemet Faoul and Marlene Alraune. The latter is solely Moon Knight’s love interest, whose father was an archaeologist. But Mehemet, although a man, is much more directly invested in Egyptian mythology, like Layla, and also becomes a superhero of his own: the Scarlet Scarab. So does Layla become the Scarlet Scarab in Moon Knight?
Layla could be the Scarlet Scarab when she becomes Taweret’s avatar.
Before Layla meets Taweret in the Moon Knight finale, we meet the kind goddess in the cliffhanger ending of Moon Knight Episode 4. For those who don’t know her by name, Taweret is the hippopotamus goddess who greets Steven Grant and Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) as they attempt to escape the psychiatric ward. She explains that she’s actually the goddess of childbirth and fertility, although she also helps welcome souls into the Egyptian afterlife.
In the Moon Knight finale, as Layla tries to single-handedly stop Arthur Harrow from releasing Ammit, Taweret tries to help Layla. By embodying soulless bodies, Taweret tells Layla what she needs to do to stop Arthur, which includes gathering more avatars.
So when Layla releases Khonshu, he naturally insists that she become his avatar, but she refuses. (Right choice, Layla!) Instead, she seeks out a more benevolent goddess to represent: Taweret. In doing so, she becomes a hero. Is that hero the Scarlet Scarab?
If there’s not a second season of ‘Moon Knight,’ we’re all expecting a Layla-as-the-Scarlet-Scarab spinoff instead.
The end of the Moon Knight finale still leaves us with a lot of questions. What more havoc is Khonshu going to wreak with Jake Lockley (Marc/Steven’s third personality) as his avatar? But more importantly, we want to know what Layla is going to do as her new superhero self.
Could she be the Scarlet Scarab? The original Scarlet Scarab in the comic books, Abdul Faoul, was actually aligned with Axis forces during WWII. But when Abudl’s son, Mehemet, found the ruby scarab, he became his own version.
Could Layla’s persona as Taweret’s avatar be her version of the Scarlet Scarab? In the comic books, Mehemet works with Thor to recover Egypt’s lost Eye of Horus, which is also referenced in Moon Knight. Like Mehemet, Layla is an expert in Egyptian mythology, and she even has similar powers, such as super strength and the ability to fly. So if we don’t get a second season of Moon Knight, which hasn’t been announced, a spinoff featuring Layla seems very likely.
Moon Knight is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney Plus.