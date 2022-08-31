Last Leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev Passes Away at the Age of 91

Mikhail Gorbachev wanted something better for his people. He was a leader who led by example despite not really having an example of his own. Slowly dismantling the rules established by Joseph Stalin was no easy feat and is certainly still felt to this day. Mr. Gorbachev believed in working together, not apart. He once said, "Every country should conduct its own reforms, should develop its own model, taking into account the experience of other countries, whether close neighbors or far away countries."

That's how you get peace.