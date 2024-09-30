Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Mykelti Brown Is Less Supportive of Robyn Brown Than She Was in 'Sister Wives' Season 19 "She made me feel special and seen," Mykelti said of Robyn on Season 19 of 'Sister Wives.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 30 2024, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Mykelti's loyalty to Kody was partly due to her love for her dad and the bond she shared with Robyn during her teenage years and adulthood. Fans will recall she even lived with the couple in previous seasons. However, following the tragic loss of her brother, Janelle, and Kody's son, Garrison Brown, she has joined many of her siblings in not supporting Kody or Robyn. So, what does Robyn and Mykelti's relationship look like now? Here's what to know.

Where does 'Sister Wives' stars Robyn and Mykelti Brown's relationship stand now?

Although Mykelti often received messages from fans inquiring about her relationship with Robyn, she's supported her and Kody online and in interviews. However, in September 2024, she shared that her neutral days were over, as she's less supportive of Robyn. On Sept. 8, a Reddit fan screenshotted Mykelti's comment on her Patreon account. The comment explained that she was no longer close with Robyn or Kody.

“We try very hard to say what we can while respecting our families and relationships," Mykelti wrote. "We don’t lie." “To give you some insights, it's true we have always been super supportive of Robyn," she added. "Of lately it may seem as that has changed.”

Mykelti added that "things that happened during the recent funeral" caused her and Robyn's fallout. She also said she wouldn't discuss the details of the funeral's events but confirmed it was enough for her to keep her distance from her parents. “We won’t be talking about those events,” Mykelti told the fan. “So you're not totally wrong."

Before their fallout, Mykelti praised Robyn for being a mother figure to her on 'Sister Wives.'

Sister Wives Season 19 was filmed in late 2022. The timeframe was long before Garrison died by suicide in March 2024. In Season 19, Episode 3, Mykelti gave birth to her and her husband, Tony Padron's twins, Archer Banks and Ace McCord. While this point irretrievably broke Kody's relationships with his three ex-wives, Mykelti and Robyn were still close. So close that Mykelti asked her other mom to be in the delivery room with her and Christine while she gave birth to the twins.

Although Robyn knew being in the same room with Christine would be awkward, she supported Mykelti through the delivery.

Source: TLC

In a confessional interview, Mykelti reflected on her and Robyn's relationship and how she would always be grateful to Robyn for being someone who listened to her while she was struggling to find her voice in her large family.

"When Robyn first joined the family, I was trying to figure out who I was, and she made me feel special and seen," Mykelti recalled. "Robyn was there for me when I needed somebody."

"She was there for me when I needed somebody to hear me, to love me," she continued. "Robyn gave me a chance to be heard."

Catch new episodes of Sister Wives on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST.