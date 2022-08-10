'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Recap — We're Here to Fill You in Ahead of Season 3

Let's be honest — if Mindy Kaling is attached to a project, we automatically tune in. The acclaimed filmmaker's particular brand of comedy is something we really love; from The Sex Lives of College Girls to The Mindy Project, she knows how to make us laugh.

Enter Never Have I Ever, a coming-of-age dramedy series Mindy co-created for Netflix that focuses on the life of Indian-American teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates the typical high school experience.