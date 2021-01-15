Orlando Waitress Saved 11-Year-Old’s Life With a Secret Sign, Police Chief Says

A waitress in Orlando, Fla., saved an 11-year-old boy’s life on Jan. 1, in the eyes of Orlando Police Department Chief Orlando Rolón. According to WESH 2 News , Flaviane Carvalho was working at Mrs. Potato Restaurant when she noticed that the boy had bruises and that a man at the table wasn’t letting the boy order food. So she wrote a sign and flashed the message to him behind his parents’ back: “Do you need help?”

The boy nodded, and Carvalho — who’s also a manager at the restaurant — called police to report possible child abuse. “We probably would have been talking about a potential homicide investigation if she had not intervened when she did,” Rolón said.

The boy described horrific abuse to the police.

OPD detective Erin Lawler said that the extent of the boy’s injuries and malnutrition became apparent when police took him to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. He was 20 pounds underweight, both his eyelids and earlobes were mottled and bruised, and his arm was so bruised that it was painful for him to roll up his sleeve, Lawler said.

“If Ms. Carvalho would not have said something when she saw it, that little boy would probably not be with us much longer,” Lawler told reporters at a recent press conference. “And ‘abuse,’ I say lightly. It was torture, to be completely honest, that this child had received at the hand of his stepfather.”

The boy later reported he had been tied by his ankles and hung upside down from a door at home, and that his stepfather beat him with fists, a wooden broom, and a back scratcher, the newspaper reports. He said he had also been handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly, according to police.

Lawler also said that detectives found out the boy’s parents routinely withheld food and forced the boy to exercise as punishment. The boy faced punishment when he couldn’t hold a plank position for 30 minutes, and he was hung upside down from his ankles when he couldn’t hold a handstand, according to detectives. And he was handcuffed to furniture after “Santa” suggested that he be punished, Lawler said.