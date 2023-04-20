Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Simon & Schuster Jessica Chastain Speaks out About 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' — Who Is in the Cast? Fans of author Taylor Jenkins Reid are dying to know about the 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' cast. Which actors are in the Netflix film adaptation? By Anna Garrison Apr. 20 2023, Published 10:11 a.m. ET

The next adaptation in the Taylor Jenkins Reid Cinematic Universe is The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo (7HEH), which will be a Netflix original film. For the unfamiliar, the book and the film follow the life of a fictional Cuban American actress named Evelyn Hugo during her rise to fame as a closeted bisexual woman in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Many fans of the book are protective of the source material and have been extremely vocal on Twitter and TikTok regarding fan casting for the film. Actress Jessica Chastain recently got roped into the drama on social media. But who is in the Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo cast? Keep reading for what we know.

Who is in the cast of 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'?

Currently, no actors have been cast in The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo film. Long before the book was optioned for film, fans on social media had created fan casts of who they would like to see in which roles. Some of the most popular fan casts include Ana de Armas, Sofía Vergara, or Eiza Gonzalez for Young Evelyn, with Rita Moreno playing present-day Evelyn, who is retired and recounting her life's story to a journalist.

One of the other most popular castings is Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain as lesbian actress Celia St. James, who is the great (secret) love of Evelyn's life. Other characters who will need to be cast for the film include all seven of Evelyn's husbands.

if this is true im killing myself in front of taylor jenkins pic.twitter.com/8YdhQ6j7Cf — gio (@thislovve) March 30, 2023

On March 30, 2023, a Reddit user allegedly leaked the "short list" of actresses to receive the Netflix 7HEH script. This alleged list was cross-posted to Twitter and listed Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Eiza Gonzalez, and Rachel Zegler for Young Evelyn and Sadie Sink, Bryce Dallas Howard, Isla Fisher and Natalya Rudakova for Young Celia. Fans immediately spiraled, uncertain if the list was accurate but disappointed that Jessica Chastain was not included.

Jessica Chastain responded on social media to rumors of her casting in 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.'

After Netflix purchased the film rights to 7HEH, fans immediately began asking Jessica Chastain if she would be open to involvement in the film version. Fans have become so persistent in asking her if she is familiar with the project that she finally had to put her foot down.

A TikTok video reposted from Instagram on April 18, 2023, featured a fan asking Jessica at the stage door of her theatrical play A Doll's House to sign her copy of the 7HEH book. Jessica replies, "I can’t sign that, just because I’m not doing it," but agrees to take a selfie with the fan instead.

Then, due to the overwhelming fan response when the TikTok surfaced, Jessica clarified her comments on Twitter. She wrote, "I’ve been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I’m not attached to contractually. Because it feels wrong, and like I'm taking credit for someone else’s work, I’ll say I cant sign because I’m not doing it. That doesn’t mean I’ve read a bad script."