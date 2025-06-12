Old Comments on ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Taylor Frankie Paul IG Show Her Supporting Trump "I mean kinda obvious considering how her family acts lol." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 12 2025, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul, Hulu

By now, viewers of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives know to thank (or, for the hate watchers, blame) Taylor Frankie Paul for the Hulu show's inception. Taylor, ring leader of the Mormon mom TikTok group, MomTok, is responsible for the group's rise to social media fame and the scandal that put them on reality TV's radar.

Article continues below advertisement

Before her time on the show, Taylor revealed to the world that she, her ex-husband, Tate Paul, her former BFF and SLOMW co-star Miranda McWhorter, Miranda's estranged husband, Chase McWhorter, and several other MomTok members were soft swingers. Although the scandal was somewhat embarrassing for everyone involved, it catapulted Taylor into household name status. However, it wasn't long until her name was tied to another controversial act: being a Trump supporter in 2025! Let's dive in.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Frankie Paul from 'Mormon Wives' was accused of being a Trump supporter after old comments surface.

While one doesn't always associate MomTok and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives with politics, Taylor found herself in a political scandal in June 2025. The controversy began when eagle-eyed viewers noticed some comments she made on Instagram in July 2020. In the comments, Taylor praised someone who appeared to be a Trump supporter for also expressing that they were on the then-presidential candidate's side. She also left another comment confirming she was also #TeamTrump.

"Represent sis," Taylor wrote, followed by another comment, "YESS TRUMP ALL THE WAY."

Article continues below advertisement

The influencer's comments were shared on Reddit, where several users claimed her alleged support of President Donald Trump wouldn't surprise them. Several users pointed out that Taylor's ties to the Mormon church, plus her family dynamics, which she shared on the show in multiple emotional scenes, made her alleged allegiance to Trump even less surprising.

Article continues below advertisement

"I mean kinda obvious considering how her family acts lol," a fan shared "I am upset I binged the entire show, but I shouldn’t have been surprised," another said. "This explains her choice in men: she doesn’t know when they’re lying," a third fan quipped, mentioning her tumultuous relationship with her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

Article continues below advertisement

Chase McWhorter claimed Taylor Frankie Paul is not the only Trump supporter on 'Mormon Wives.'

Taylor didn't address her 2020 Instagram comments publicly. However, she reportedly wasn't the only one in her cast who allegedly voted for Trump in at least one of his presidential elections. In May 2025, Chase, who briefly appeared on Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives with his girlfriend, Kate Racker, discussed MomTok's alleged political beliefs.

In screenshots posted by TikToker @doseofmorningchisme, Chase responded to a fan who asked him to "spill the tea on who the Mormon wife trumpers are." He replied that he believed everyone in the cast voted for and supported Trump, except for two women. "Everyone by Miranda and Layla," Chase said of his ex and her co-star, Layla Taylor.

Article continues below advertisement