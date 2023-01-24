Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Momentum Pictures Surprise Oscars Entry 'To Leslie' Is out Now — Where Is It Streaming? By Anna Garrison Jan. 24 2023, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

2022 was a spectacular year for film. After the 2023 Academy Award nominations were announced, many people were surprised that a few additional films that flew under the radar made the cut. Notably, the film To Leslie, which was distributed by Momentum Pictures, received a best actress nomination for Andrea Riseborough.

The film went viral after a group of celebrities submitted To Leslie and Andrea for consideration, but where is To Leslie available for streaming? Here's what you need to know.

Source: Momentum Pictures

Where is 'To Leslie' available for streaming?

The film To Leslie follows alcoholic Leslie Rowlands, who wins $190,000 in a local lottery only to waste her winnings on alcohol and drugs. Leslie had been living on the streets and in motels when her 20-year-old son, James (Owen Teague), discovers her and brings her to his home on the condition she stops drinking. When Leslie does not comply, James calls her mother, Nancy (Allison Janney), to interfere.

Throughout the film, Leslie is aided by friends along the way as she works to become sober, repair her relationship with her family, and open her own business. According to Deadline, the film is based on the semi-autobiographical experience of writer Ryan Binaco. Currently, To Leslie is available to rent on Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube, and Roku. The film was released for a limited time in theaters on Oct. 7, 2022.

Source: Momentum Pictures

Andrea Riseborough has been nominated for best actress at the 2023 Academy Awards.

In one passionate social media plea, Gwenyth wrote that Andrea "should win every award there is and all the ones that haven't been invented yet." Edward Norton added on his own Instagram that, "For those interested in really great acting I'll share that Andrea Riseborough's portrayal in To Leslie just knocked me sideways."