'American Horror Stories' Is Going Back to Its 'AHS' Roots With a Spalding Prequel

Spalding witnesses and assists Fiona in killing the Supreme, Anna Leigh Leighton (Christine Ebersole), and a potential Supreme, Madison (Emma Roberts). When Myrtle (Frances Conroy) enchants Spalding’s tongue to only speak the truth so that she can properly interrogate him about the murders, he cuts off his own tongue.

However, when Zoe (Taissa Farmiga) enchants Spalding’s tongue with the ability to speak, he speaks the truth once and for all. Zoe then kills Spalding, who lives on as a ghost in Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies.