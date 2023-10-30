Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset ‘Selling Sunset’ Has Some Catching Up to Do in Season 7 — When Was It Filmed? ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7 was filmed months before its Netflix premiere date, and Heather Rae El Moussa seems to be left out in the cold. By Dan Clarendon Oct. 30 2023, Published 4:52 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Gist: Selling Sunset Season 7 was filmed earlier in 2023.

The new episodes hit Netflix on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, and Heather Rae El Moussa seems not be a cast member.

The sun is rising on a new season of Selling Sunset. But once you hear when Season 7 was filmed, you’ll see there’s still a lot of drama for the Netflix reality series to cover.

“The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return for S7 with a brand new office, sleek penthouse listings, and personality clashes — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles,” Netflix says in a logline for the new season. “In this cutthroat LA market, reputation is everything.”

When was ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7 filmed?

Source: Sara Mally/Netflix

Selling Sunset Season 6 and Season 7 appear to have been filmed back to back, as Bustle reports, and we know from the cast’s social media posts that they were filming Season 7 as far back as January 2023.

That’s when Heather Rae El Moussa said that she was filming her “last day” before her maternity leave. “So, we are filming Selling Sunset today, but it’s gonna be a little more intimate,” she said in an Instagram Story video at the time, per Us Weekly. “We’re filming at my house, and I get to show you guys [an] inside peek of my nursery and you get to see Tarek [El Moussa, Heather’s husband] on it. This is going to be in Season 7. I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

And in March 2023, Heather told E! News that Selling Sunset Season 7 was still filming — and that she hadn’t been asked back to film new scenes. “I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work," she added. “And so far, I’ve not been called back. … It’s been a little frustrating. So, not sure what’s been going on.”

So now the question is, if Selling Sunset Season 7 only filmed as recently as March 2023, will the new episodes even cover the later romances and social media feuds among the cast members?

What’s ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7’s release date?

Selling Sunset Season 7's premiere date — Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 — is five and a half months after Season 6’s May 19 release. “Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back!” Netflix says in a synopsis.

It continues: “Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. … These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact.”

Who’s in the ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7 cast?