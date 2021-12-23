When Will Spider-Woman Get a Marvel Movie? Here's What Fans Should Know

Jessica Drew's character is part of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. This movie is currently in production and set to be released in the fall of 2022. As of now, The voice actress hired to take on the role of Spider-Woman is Issa Rae from Insecure. The first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie focuses on the interesting story of Miles Morales as he navigates his spider powers for the first time while hanging out with Gwen Stacy.