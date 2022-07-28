TikTok's Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio Broke up After He Allegedly Cheated on Her With This Creator

Before TikTok, Connecticut native Charli D’ Amelio was just a normal teenage girl who loved to dance. But a couple of viral videos later, she became one of the internet’s most popular creators — amassing a net worth larger than most A-list celebrities'.

It's no secret that Charli is definitely a catch. Currently, she’s dating musician Landon Barker, who is the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Things seem to be going pretty well with Charli and Landon. In fact, we've tracked their entire relationship here.