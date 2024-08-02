What Was 'Too Hot to Handle' Star Valentina Rueda Velez's Reason for Leaving the Show?

Another season of Too Hot to Handle ended, crowning a new couple who managed to keep their hands off one another. Well, as much as possible.

The final Season 6 episodes had several bombshells, including the unexpected departure of one controversial single, Valentina Rueda Velez. What happened?

Why did Valentina leave 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Valentina left Too Hot to Handle before the season finale, but not because she wasn't convinced she wouldn't find a hottie to become her next, as she calls it, "plaything." She reportedly chose to leave due to personal family reasons. Valentina didn't disclose any details on the show.

Valentina was introduced to Too Hot to Handle fans during Season 6, Episode 4. The 23-year-old Colombian model came to the retreat looking for a man who could match her fiery personality. But when she entered the competition, she got on her roommates' bad side by throwing shade at fellow competitors Bri and Lucy when they criticized her choice to kiss Bri's eventual man, Demari, causing the group to lose $600 from the prize fund.

Since exiting Too Hot to Handle, Valentina has posted videos and bikini photos on her Instagram account. On Aug. 1, 2024, the day before the final Season 6 episodes dropped, she shared a video of her dancing to Cardi B's song "Tomorrow 2" and tagged THTH in her post. And despite getting tons of questions asking her why she left the show, she's keeping fans guessing until she's ready.