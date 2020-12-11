Logo
Source: Instagram/Netflix

2020 Had Some Good Moments — Here Are the Top 10 According to Facebook

It's easy to forget that some really great things happened in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic took over headlines for most of the year, but there were some pop culture moments that took place before and during lockdown that prove 2020 wasn't a total waste. 

In fact, you can say that 2020 was Megan Thee Stallion's breakout year. She had two hit songs and basically took over TikTok. And while it might seem like forever ago, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez put on a Super Bowl Halftime Show that had people buzzing. 

Oh, and Netflix provided some quality content as well (we're looking at you, Joe Exotic). So, here are the Top 10 pop culture moments of 2020, which generated some of the highest levels of interaction across Facebook's apps

10. Andrea Bocelli’s Easter performance in Milan, Italy

Source: Instagram

At the peak of the pandemic, when much of the world was in lockdown, opera singer Andrea Bocelli sang "Amazing Grace" from outside Milan's Duomo cathedral on Easter Sunday, giving viewers much-needed hope and serving as a reminder to keep the faith. 

9. 'Tiger King'

Source: Netflix

Thanks to the Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, 2020 was introduced to a crazy group of characters from Joe Exotic to Jeff Lowe to the one and only Carole Baskin, and for that, we will be eternally grateful. 

8. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime performance

Source: NFL

Despite getting over 1,300 FCC complaints, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought the house down at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, with a little help from Bad Bunny and J Balvin. 

7. "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion and her hit song "Savage" saved 2020 (don't @ us). 

6. Katy Perry's pregnancy announcement

Source: YouTube

Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in 2020, but we're still talking about her pregnancy reveal in her "Never Worn White" music video. 

5. The Los Angeles Lakers winning the 2020 NBA Championship

Source: Instagram

After losing NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in January, the Los Angeles Lakers paid the ultimate tribute to their former teammate by winning the NBA championship against the Miami Heat. 

It was made extra special when people realized the team won on National Father-Daughter Day. 

4. Harry Styles' "Golden" song release

Harry Styles also had an amazing 2020, thanks to songs from his "Fine Line" album, including "Watermelon Sugar" and "Golden."

3. "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Source: instagram

Was there a bigger song in 2020? We don't think so. Despite the NSFW lyrics, everyone was singing along to "WAP" — and coming up with their own creative remixes. 

2. Dave Chappelle's Netflix special '8:46'

Dave Chappelle dropped a surprise special on Netflix after the killing of George Floyd was captured on camera. The raw and unfiltered special was titled 8:46 after the amount of time Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George's neck and the comedian's own time of birth. 

1. Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' documentary

Source: Netflix

The ultimate guilty pleasure of 2020 — The Last Dance took viewers back to 1997, Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, and reminded basketball fans why he is the greatest NBA player of all time. 

What was your favorite pop culture moment of 2020? Be sure to check out Facebook's 2020 Year In Review!

