These Blue "MAGA" Hats Did Not Pass the Vibe Check

After more than four years of red "Make America Great Again" hats being worn by supporters of President Donald Trump, many on the opposing side are hoping the sea of red will soon end. While we're certain there will still be those who choose to wear their "MAGA" merch with pride even after President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, there also seems to be a new trend of blue "MAGA" hats going around, advocating instead for the Democrat party. But not everyone likes the idea of keeping "MAGA" around.

The Biden/Harris campaign released blue "MAGA" hats.

In an effort to reclaim the term "MAGA," some Democrats decided to released a new piece of merchandise with its own version of the phrase. Instead of "MAGA" standing for the infamous slogan "Make America Great Again," the Democrats attempted to change it to "Made America Great Already." These hats aren't affiliated with the Biden/Harris campaign, and instead seem to have been independently designed and are being sold on Amazon.

The hat design first started making rounds on Twitter after the account @BidenHarrisHats shared a series of photos of the hat and some people wearing it. "You 'Made America Great Already' simply by firing and evicting Trump from our White House," the tweet read. "Get your BIDEN 'BLUE' MAGA HAT now. Biden 'Made America Great Already' because he is sending Trump to prison."

According to a report from Vanity Fair, President Trump is allegedly worried about "existing investigations," as well as other federal "probes" supposedly happening behind the scenes that haven't been revealed publicly yet, which is where the allegation that he will be going to prison after the inauguration comes from. The blue hat is in the same style as the infamous "MAGA" hat, only bright blue. On Amazon, they are $14.99 before tax and come in either a curved visor or snapback.

