All the Big Celebrities Celebrating Their Birthdays in August

Shout out to all the celebrities celebrating birthdays in August!

Published Aug. 1 2024, 5:38 p.m. ET

Jennifer Coolidge, Steve Carell, Kylie Jenner - celebs with August birthdays
Source: Getty Images

August is home to the bold Leos and the meticulous Virgos. Anyone born between July 23 and Aug. 22 is a Leo, while those born between Aug. 23 and mid-September are Virgos. Leos are often described as natural leaders, driven and determined, while Virgos are practical and detail-oriented. Curious which celebrities celebrate their birthdays in August? You might just share your special day with a star!

Jason Momoa is one of many famous faces whose birthdays falls in August.

celebrities with august birthdays
Source: Getty Images

We're kicking off our list of celebrity August birthdays in a big way — literally — with Jason Momoa, born on Aug. 1, 1979. In 2024, Jason turns 45!

Whitney Houston

whitney houston singing while crying
Source: Getty Images

Whitney Elizabeth Houston was born on Aug. 9, 1963, and while she left us on Feb. 11, 2012, she would have been celebrating turning 62 in 2024. Imagine the powerhouse vocals she’d still be blessing us with if she were here today!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner in a white dress
Source: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, was born on Aug. 10, 1997. She’ll be turning 27 in 2024.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony
Source: Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth was born on Aug. 11, 1983, in Melbourne, Australia. Chris, who will be celebrating his 41st birthday in 2024, is known as a “regular surfer” — a hobby he was spotted enjoying last year. Maybe he’ll grab his wetsuit and hit the waves again this year!

Steve Martin

Steve Martin in blue suit
Source: Getty Images

Steve Martin was born on Aug. 14, 1945, in Waco, Texas. He'll turn 79 in 2024.

Halle Berry

halley berry in gold dress
Source: Getty Images

The ageless Halle Berry was born on Aug. 14, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio. She turns 58 in 2024.

Ben Affleck

jennifer lopez looks at ben affleck on red carpet for 'this is me now'
Source: Getty Images

Ben Affleck was born on Aug. 15, 1972, in Berkeley, Calif. He turns 52 in 2024.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence in black dress with long hair down
Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence was born on Aug. 15, 1990, meaning the Hunger Games star will be turning 34 in 2024.

Madonna

madonna in bodice with cones
Source: Getty Images

Born on Aug. 16, 1958, Madonna — who has been dazzling us with hits like "Material Girl" and "Like a Virgin" for decades — will be hitting the big 6-6 in 2024.

Steve Carell

steve carell in white suit with gray hair
Source: Getty Images

Steve Carell was born on Aug. 16, 1962, making him 62 in 2024. Between his hilarious roles in The Office and his voice work in Despicable Me, what can’t Steve do? Oh, and he can also defy aging.

Robert De Niro

Robert DeNiro in tan jacket speaking on stage
Source: Getty Images

Robert De Niro, seen here with his iconic "You talkin' to me?" expression (a nod to SNL), was born on Aug. 17, 1943. The actor and director entered the world the same year as the Great Battles Against Germany, marking a turning point of World War II. In 2024, Robert will turn 81.

Demi Lovato

Demo Lovato in black tube top
Source: Getty Images

Demi Lovato was born on Aug. 20, 1992, the same year that iconic films like Death Becomes Her and Batman Returns released — classics that millennials are likely to remember. She turns 32 in 2024.

Jennifer Coolidge

jennifer coolidge in black dress
Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge was born on Aug. 28, 1961, in Boston, Mass. Wait, you’re telling us Stifler’s mom is turning 63 in 2024?

Jack Black

jack black making funny face, wearing glasses
Source: Getty Images

Jack Black, known for his roles in Kung Fu Panda, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and countless other films and shows, was born on Aug. 28, 1969. He’ll be turning 55 in 2024.

Michael Jackson

michael jackson in red jacket and white t-shirt
Source: Getty Images

Michael Jackson, aka the King of Pop, left this world with a tarnished record but remains one of the most influential and iconic figures in pop music history. Born on Aug. 29, 1958, and passing on June 25, 2009, he would have turned 66 in 2024 if he were still alive today.

Sending birthday cheers to all our August-born celebrities!

