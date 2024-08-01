Home > Entertainment All the Big Celebrities Celebrating Their Birthdays in August Shout out to all the celebrities celebrating birthdays in August! By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 1 2024, 5:38 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

August is home to the bold Leos and the meticulous Virgos. Anyone born between July 23 and Aug. 22 is a Leo, while those born between Aug. 23 and mid-September are Virgos. Leos are often described as natural leaders, driven and determined, while Virgos are practical and detail-oriented. Curious which celebrities celebrate their birthdays in August? You might just share your special day with a star!

Jason Momoa is one of many famous faces whose birthdays falls in August.

Source: Getty Images

We're kicking off our list of celebrity August birthdays in a big way — literally — with Jason Momoa, born on Aug. 1, 1979. In 2024, Jason turns 45!

Whitney Houston

Source: Getty Images

Whitney Elizabeth Houston was born on Aug. 9, 1963, and while she left us on Feb. 11, 2012, she would have been celebrating turning 62 in 2024. Imagine the powerhouse vocals she’d still be blessing us with if she were here today!

Kylie Jenner

Source: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, was born on Aug. 10, 1997. She’ll be turning 27 in 2024.

Chris Hemsworth

Source: Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth was born on Aug. 11, 1983, in Melbourne, Australia. Chris, who will be celebrating his 41st birthday in 2024, is known as a “regular surfer” — a hobby he was spotted enjoying last year. Maybe he’ll grab his wetsuit and hit the waves again this year!

Steve Martin

Source: Getty Images

Steve Martin was born on Aug. 14, 1945, in Waco, Texas. He'll turn 79 in 2024.

Halle Berry

Source: Getty Images

The ageless Halle Berry was born on Aug. 14, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio. She turns 58 in 2024.

Ben Affleck

Source: Getty Images

Ben Affleck was born on Aug. 15, 1972, in Berkeley, Calif. He turns 52 in 2024.

Jennifer Lawrence

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence was born on Aug. 15, 1990, meaning the Hunger Games star will be turning 34 in 2024.

Madonna

Source: Getty Images

Born on Aug. 16, 1958, Madonna — who has been dazzling us with hits like "Material Girl" and "Like a Virgin" for decades — will be hitting the big 6-6 in 2024.

Steve Carell

Source: Getty Images

Steve Carell was born on Aug. 16, 1962, making him 62 in 2024. Between his hilarious roles in The Office and his voice work in Despicable Me, what can’t Steve do? Oh, and he can also defy aging.

Robert De Niro

Source: Getty Images

Robert De Niro, seen here with his iconic "You talkin' to me?" expression (a nod to SNL), was born on Aug. 17, 1943. The actor and director entered the world the same year as the Great Battles Against Germany, marking a turning point of World War II. In 2024, Robert will turn 81.

Demi Lovato

Source: Getty Images

Demi Lovato was born on Aug. 20, 1992, the same year that iconic films like Death Becomes Her and Batman Returns released — classics that millennials are likely to remember. She turns 32 in 2024.

Jennifer Coolidge

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge was born on Aug. 28, 1961, in Boston, Mass. Wait, you’re telling us Stifler’s mom is turning 63 in 2024?

Jack Black

Source: Getty Images

Jack Black, known for his roles in Kung Fu Panda, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and countless other films and shows, was born on Aug. 28, 1969. He’ll be turning 55 in 2024.

Michael Jackson

Source: Getty Images