A New Love Interest in 'Firefly Lane' Leaves Us Eager for the Next Installment
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Firefly Lane Season 2.
There’s no story like the love story of two lifelong friends, which is why we can’t help but binge Firefly Lane’s newly released second season. The Netflix series captured us from the very beginning with its compelling friendship between Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke). But when a boy — Danny Diaz — enters, nothing stays simple.
Like the Kristin Hannah novel Firefly Lane is based on, the series follows the girls’ friendship over the course of decades, from the 1970s into the early 2000s. As we see the various stages of their lives unfold, one new Season 2 character, Danny (Ignacio Serricchio), makes a splash.
Danny Diaz is *literally* the boy next door in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2.
In 2021, Deadline announced that Ignacio would be joining the Firefly Lane cast in Season 2. His character is Danny, “a cocky sportscaster turned reporter who has crackling chemistry with Tully. He’s brash, ambitious, and sexy. Danny and Tully continually trade barbs, but beneath his smug façade lies real vulnerability and passion.”
As we learn in the series, Danny and Tully have a long history. They knew each other in the '80s, but when Danny moved away, any possibility of a relationship between the two of them was thwarted. Flash forward to today, and Danny now lives next door to Tully with his current partner, Celeste. However, it’s clear that despite Danny’s preexisting relationship with Celeste, his connection with Tully is stronger.
Firefly Lane showrunner Maggie Friedman told Glamour, “The idea that they had this window in the '80s and could have been something great, but then he moves…it's like all this water under the bridge 20 years later. And so they forged this new kind of relationship. They're so well matched. Like you said, it's heartbreaking that he's living next door with another woman... poor Tully.”
While nothing happens between Tully and Danny in the first half of Season 2, we’re eagerly waiting for the tension to break. And Maggie teased that it could in the second half. “It gets messy and interesting,” she explained. “Celeste is there, and Tully and Danny obviously have these feelings for each other and are pretending that they don't. It makes for a messy last seven episodes that's also interesting and fun, I hope. And emotional.”
Ignacio Serricchio portrays Danny Diaz in ‘Firefly Lane.’
Of course, one of the biggest reasons that Danny has taken our hearts as well as Tully’s is Ignacio’s portrayal of him. Ignacio is both Italian and Hispanic, and can speak multiple languages, including English, Italian, Spanish, French, and Portuguese. And according to his IMDb, Ignacio also happens to be a certified Rescue Diver. Swoon!
However, his role in Firefly Lane may be his biggest yet. Before this, he’s known for his roles in The Wedding Ringer, Lost in Space, and Bones, although he appeared in over 70 episodes on the soap opera, The Young and the Restless. Most recently on Netflix, his role as Nick in Good Girls may ring a bell for some Firefly Lane fans.
The first half of Firefly Lane Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.