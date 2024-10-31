Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Here's the Rundown on the Cast of Peacock's Girls Trip Show, 'Eat Slay Love'! The destination reality series airs on Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 7. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 31 2024, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Being out with your friends can be called anything – a vacation, getaway, or, if you're "just a girl," a girls trip. Girls trips have become increasingly popular in recent years, especially after Will Packer's movie of the same name starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish. We're saluting Mr. Packer because he's done it again and brought the magic of a girls trip to reality TV.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, Will Packer Media and Peacock released the trailer for its new celebrity girls' trip series, Eat Slay Love, airing on Thursday, Nov. 7. The series follows celebrity friends jet-setting to Vietnam to help Grammy-nominated singer Nivea celebrate her 41st birthday. As the trailer shows, the girls' trip will include laughs, adventures, and, inevitably, some mid-vacation drama. Our popcorn is popped! Here's the scoop on the Eat Slay Love cast!

Nivea

After providing all of the laughs and "Oh my Lambs" on reality shows like Queens Court and BET Presents The Encore, Nivea is back on reality TV, and this time, the "Don't Mess with My Man" singer is taking center stage with Eat Slay Love. Nivea has been in the music industry since the early 2000s and released her first single, "Don't Mess with the Radio" in 2001. She's also known for her previous marriages to The Dream and Lil Wayne, who are the fathers of her three children.

Eva Marcille

Eva, the Diva, is back! After leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta behind, Eva Marcille returned to reality TV to film Eat Slay Love. While the model joined the show to support her friend, Nivea, the trailer for the new series shows her also needing some time to heal from her 2023 divorce from Michael Sterling after five years of marriage and three children. In addition to her reality fame, which she first gained on America's Next Top Model, Eva stars in the BET+ series All The Queen's Men.

Tammy Rivera

Tammy Rivera is another reality TV darling we're excited to see back on our screens! The singer and actor got her reality start on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta alongside her estranged husband, Waka Flocka. Tammy and Waka also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Celebrity Edition, followed by their family show, Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka. After eight years of marriage, the couple split in March 2022, though she said they're still legally married. Tammy is also a mother to her daughter, Charli.

London Hughes

British comedian London Hughes makes her reality TV debut with Eat Slay Love. London started as the writer and star of her BBC series Laughter Shock in 2010. She has since worked on several projects, including her Netflix standup special, London Hughes: To Catch A D--k.