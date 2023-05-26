Home > Entertainment > Disney Source: Disney How Long Will 'The Little Mermaid' Be in Theaters? And When Will the Film Hit Disney Plus? Here's how long 'The Little Mermaid' will be in movie theaters and when the live-action version of the classic Disney film will likely be streaming. By Melissa Willets May 26 2023, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

We're as excited as Ariel when she gets her legs that the live-action version of the Disney classic film The Little Mermaid is in theaters as of Friday, May 26, 2023.

So, how long will 'The Little Mermaid' be in theaters?

Source: Disney Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-Kin as Ariel and Prince Eric in the live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid'

Fans want to know how quickly they need to swim on over to their local movie theater to catch The Little Mermaid, which has been on Disney's docket since 2016. Indeed, we've been waiting a long time to see this live-action remake of the 1989 animated and much-beloved movie.

But what if you can't drop everything to go the cinema? Don't worry, because it's likely that the film, which features four new songs by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be in movie theaters for up to 90 days. So, that puts us at the end of August, which, conveniently, marks the approximate time that The Little Mermaid is rumored to start streaming on Disney Plus.

What are people saying about 'The Little Mermaid'?

I just watched the little mermaid y’all 😭😭 that movie was so good. pic.twitter.com/CCsHTGmmEK — 𝕋𝕚𝕡𝕤𝕪 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝕋𝕙𝕖 ℕ𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 🫀 (@Iamnotdavid2) May 24, 2023

Now that The Little Mermaid has opened in theaters nationwide, reviews are rolling in from critics and viewers alike. Not surprisingly, reactions are mixed, with some Twitter users gushing with adoration for the film, while others aren't impressed. "Good God The Little Mermaid movie is terrible," one nonplussed person tweeted.

The New York Times reviewed the buzzy picture and wrote, "It reeks of obligation and noble intentions. Joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor, kink — they’re missing." NPR's take was that The Little Mermaid "is not that bad ... but also not that good."

The Little Mermaid (2023) Review: I’m going to be completely honest in my review like I get paid to write for a news outlet 😂. First thing, this is one of Disneys best live action movies to date! And that’s for two reasons, the acting & HALLE BAILEY! (1/9) #THELITTLEMERMAID pic.twitter.com/JVhliJGwan — KingdaKha (@Kingdakha92) May 26, 2023