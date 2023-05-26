How Long Will 'The Little Mermaid' Be in Theaters? And When Will the Film Hit Disney Plus?
Here's how long 'The Little Mermaid' will be in movie theaters and when the live-action version of the classic Disney film will likely be streaming.
We're as excited as Ariel when she gets her legs that the live-action version of the Disney classic film The Little Mermaid is in theaters as of Friday, May 26, 2023.
But how long will the highly-anticipated movie be in theaters? And when will The Little Mermaid — which stars Halle Bailey at Ariel, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Awkwafina as Scuttle — be available to stream on Disney Plus?
Details ahead!
So, how long will 'The Little Mermaid' be in theaters?
Fans want to know how quickly they need to swim on over to their local movie theater to catch The Little Mermaid, which has been on Disney's docket since 2016.
Indeed, we've been waiting a long time to see this live-action remake of the 1989 animated and much-beloved movie.
But what if you can't drop everything to go the cinema? Don't worry, because it's likely that the film, which features four new songs by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be in movie theaters for up to 90 days.
So, that puts us at the end of August, which, conveniently, marks the approximate time that The Little Mermaid is rumored to start streaming on Disney Plus.
What are people saying about 'The Little Mermaid'?
Now that The Little Mermaid has opened in theaters nationwide, reviews are rolling in from critics and viewers alike.
Not surprisingly, reactions are mixed, with some Twitter users gushing with adoration for the film, while others aren't impressed. "Good God The Little Mermaid movie is terrible," one nonplussed person tweeted.
The New York Times reviewed the buzzy picture and wrote, "It reeks of obligation and noble intentions. Joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor, kink — they’re missing."
NPR's take was that The Little Mermaid "is not that bad ... but also not that good."
Even if the movie hasn't made everyone a fan, this latest Disney live-action remake is predicted to rake in $120 million over the 2023 Memorial Day weekend alone — and the Rob Marshall-directed flick could end up being one of the most successful in the genre of all time, behind The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast.