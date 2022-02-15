'Tall Girl 2' Offers a Surprising Cameo That Has Viewers Excited

Directed by Emily Ting, the 2022 film continues the story of Jodi Kreyman (Ava Michelle) as she navigates her newfound popularity and identity outside of just being known as the "tall girl."

Though the flick brings back beloved familiar faces, there are also new additions to elevate the drama and show Jodi's growth as an individual. In fact, there is a cameo from a specific khaki-wearing "good neighbor" that no one expected — who is it? Wait, is it Jake from State Farm? Keep reading find out!