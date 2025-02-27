Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner Are #ExGoals Years After Their Short-Lived Relationship Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner dated for several months in 2009, elating both of their fandoms. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 27 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Multitalented starlet Selena Gomez is a Hollywood mainstay whose reign began as a child star on TV shows like Barney and, later, ultra-popular Disney Channel show, The Wizards of Waverly Place, which kickstarted her successful career in the entertainment biz. As a result of her fame, Selena's romantic relationships have also been a topic fans enjoy following. The Only Murders in the Building star's past relationships include Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Twilight alum Taylor Lautner.

Some may not remember Taylor and Selena's short romance, but those knee-deep in early aughts gossip certainly do. The pair didn't date for long, but they have remained close years after parting ways. Let's dive into Selena and Taylor's relationship.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner's relationship lasted for less than a year in 2009.

Selena and Taylor were experiencing the lavish life of teen stardom when they connected in 2009. The actor told Seventeen Magazine that they hit it off while he was filming the Twilight sequel New Moon and she filmed Ramona and Beezus. Their chance meeting came via Taylor's New Moon co-star, Kristen Stewart. "Kristen [Stewart] was staying in my hotel," Selena explained (via Us Weekly). "He would visit her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby — and we ended up meeting."

The pair dated almost a year before realizing a long-term relationship wouldn't work out. Selena shared with Seventeen that their booming rise to fame made it challenging to find alone time, which ultimately became an inconvenience. "We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him, and I had paparazzi following me," she recalled. "So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us."

Old Picture of Taylor Lautner and Selena Gomez <3 #TKpict pic.twitter.com/SzbQ3haCyi — The Twilight Saga (@TwihardKingdom) February 24, 2013

Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner's friendship continued after their split.

Selena and Taylor's relationship seemingly ended on good terms. After realizing their timing was off, the Valentine's Day star went on to date the Disney darling's best friend, Taylor Swift, shortly after their split. The Taylors ended their romance in December 2009. He then moved on to actors Lily Collins and Billie Lourd before he met and married his wife, Taylor "Tay" Dome, in 2022.

Selena also dated several men in the industry. In addition to Justin and The Weeknd, she has been linked to Orlando Bloom, Charlie Puth, and Zayn Malik. After those relationships ended, Selena met her match in record producer Benny Blanco. The longtime friends began dating in 2023, and he proposed to her in December 2024.

"forever begins now..," Selena captioned an Instagram carousel of her rocking her stunning ring.

Now that they're both in relationships that work for them, Taylor and Selena have remained friends and continue supporting each other on and offline. Taylor proved as much when he took to Instagram in February 2025 to address body-shaming comments he witnessed about his ex. In an Instagram Story, he posted screenshots of social media commenters judging her body's changes between 2024 and 2025. Taylor then defended his ex against the "cruel" comments.

