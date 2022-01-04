Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Faced Plenty of Challenges While Running Her City

That wasn't the only reason that Bottoms cited in her announcement, however. She also said, "There was last summer. There was a pandemic. There was a social justice movement. There was a madman in the White House." She indicated that all of those factors made it difficult for her to govern as effectively as she wanted to when she took office.

Because of this, she said, "It is abundantly clear to me today that it is time to pass the baton on to someone else."