Home > Television > Reality TV Ysabel and Kody Brown's Relationship Was in Trouble Long Before 'Sister Wives' Season 19 Ysabel is one of Kody's six children with his ex-wife Christine Brown. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 8 2024, 7:52 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The early seasons of TLC's Sister Wives followed Kody Brown and his four wives collaborating to raise their family of 18 children. Through it all, the Browns were seemingly united and fully immersed in the lives they created. However, in late 2022, rumblings about the family being in turmoil were confirmed after Christine Brown left her and Kody's polygamous marriage, with Janelle and Meri Brown following suit in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 19 of Sister Wives showed how Kody's divorces has affected his relationship with his children. During the season, he confided in his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, about how he no longer speaks to most of the kids from his previous marriages, which includes his and Christine's daughter, Ysabel. However, the issues between Kody and Ysabel were palpable long before the family split up. So, what does their relationship stand now? Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ysabel and Kody Brown's relationship now?

From what we've gathered, Ysabel and Kody don't have a close relationship. While Ysabel appears on Sister Wives Season 19, all of her scenes are with Christine and her siblings, which mostly includes Kody and Christine's kids and the patriarch's children with Janelle. But before anyone goes and blames Robyn, it seems Ysabel and Kody's relationship was strained for several years before his marriages ended.

In October 2020, Ysabel was hospitalized for a surgery for scoliosis.

Article continues below advertisement

The surgery reportedly lasted five hours and was in New Jersey, a 34-hour drive from where they lived in Flagstaff, Ariz. At the time, Kody was worried about Covid-19 restrictions and ultimately chose not to attend the surgery due to the amount of time he would've had to spend quarantining.

Article continues below advertisement

His and Christine's daughter, Mykelti Padron, explained that Kody would've had to quarantine for two weeks before and after the surgery and decided it would be too much time spent away from his other children. However, few fans were on Kody's side, especially after hearing him tell his daughter he didn't want his absence at her surgery to turn her into "a bitter old housewife because your Daddy didn’t do this for you?” We're not cringing AT ALL.

Article continues below advertisement

Ysabel said she and Kody Brown didn't have a close relationship before their fallout on 'Sister Wives.'

While Ysabel and Kody's relationship hasn't changed much since she tearfully asked him to come to her surgery, Ysabel seemingly doesn't mind. Over the years, she has insinuated that they didn't communicate much and said in Season 17 of Sister Wives that she was more upset about leaving Christine and Kody due to them not being "close at all," though she acknowledged he was "still her dad." Kody also expressed finding it difficult to speak to his daughter.

"You know, any time I spend time with Ysabel, I spend most of my time doing a lot of work to draw her out of herself," he complained. "I don’t know what it is. I don’t think I’m that big an ogre. I don’t know why she’s not talking to me. I’m open to her."

Article continues below advertisement