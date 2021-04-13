The Aurora Trend Is an Easier Version of the TikTok Silhouette Challenge

The Aurora Trend Is an Easier Version of the TikTok Silhouette ChallengeBy Joseph Allen
Apr. 13 2021, Published 12:08 p.m. ET
Like every other social media platform, TikTok is always bouncing from one trend to the next. Part of the platform's appeal is that there's always something new to explore, and a new video technique to master. The Aurora trend is just the latest greatest version of the challenges that so often go viral on the platform. As the trend continues to grow, more and more users want to learn how to do it themselves.
Here's how to do the Aurora trend on TikTok.
The Aurora trend is actually just a variation on the Silhouette challenge which was already popular on TikTok. Thankfully, this new variation is actually a little easier to accomplish. The Aurora trend, which is also known as the Runaway challenge, involves turning yourself into a black silhouette framed against the sky. It's typically set to the song "Runaway" by the Norwegian singer Aurora.
In order to take part in the trend, you'll need to use a specific Instagram filter. The filter can be found by opening Instagram and clicking on "Your Story" at the top of your homepage. Once you've done that, slide through all of the filter icons at the bottom until you get to the magnifying glass at the end. Click on the magnifying glass, and then click on a second magnifying glass at the top of the page to open the search bar.
Once you're in the search bar, type in "Runaway" and click on the filter that's called "Runaway Aurora". Then, tap "Try it" to film your video. You should then save it to your camera and upload it to TikTok. Although you need to use another app to film the video, the Aurora trend isn't as difficult as it may seem to be.
The Silhouette challenge creates a very similar video.
The Aurora trend emphasizes the great outdoors, but the Silhouette challenge that kicked off first features a slightly more seductive way to use the silhouette filter. In this challenge, TikTok users pose in a doorway before turning into a black silhouette with a red backdrop. Those videos have a much more sexual quality than the Aurora trend, which seems to be targeting a slightly more family-friendly audience.
Some of TikTok's trends are actively dangerous.
Although neither the Aurora trend nor the Silhouette challenge is likely to cause anyone physical harm, there are some trends that are actually dangerous. One of the most prevalent is the Blackout Challenge, which has led to several tragic deaths. The trend encourages users to asphyxiate themselves in any way that they can until they pass out.
This trend is problematic on its face, and it's led to some devastating results. TikTok users, especially those that have attracted a large following, should be careful about which trends they promote on the platform. Other users, some who are still quite young, may try to hop onto trends that aren't safe if they see other channels doing them. Given the risks, it's best to avoid such trends altogether.