The Aurora Trend Is an Easier Version of the TikTok Silhouette Challenge

Like every other social media platform, TikTok is always bouncing from one trend to the next. Part of the platform's appeal is that there's always something new to explore, and a new video technique to master. The Aurora trend is just the latest greatest version of the challenges that so often go viral on the platform. As the trend continues to grow, more and more users want to learn how to do it themselves.

Here's how to do the Aurora trend on TikTok.

The Aurora trend is actually just a variation on the Silhouette challenge which was already popular on TikTok. Thankfully, this new variation is actually a little easier to accomplish. The Aurora trend, which is also known as the Runaway challenge, involves turning yourself into a black silhouette framed against the sky. It's typically set to the song "Runaway" by the Norwegian singer Aurora.

Article continues below advertisement

In order to take part in the trend, you'll need to use a specific Instagram filter. The filter can be found by opening Instagram and clicking on "Your Story" at the top of your homepage. Once you've done that, slide through all of the filter icons at the bottom until you get to the magnifying glass at the end. Click on the magnifying glass, and then click on a second magnifying glass at the top of the page to open the search bar.

Once you're in the search bar, type in "Runaway" and click on the filter that's called "Runaway Aurora". Then, tap "Try it" to film your video. You should then save it to your camera and upload it to TikTok. Although you need to use another app to film the video, the Aurora trend isn't as difficult as it may seem to be.