Sour Patch Kids Wants to See (and Pay for) Your TikTok April Fools' Day Pranks

According to a press release by Mondelez International , there is a "Sour Patch Prank Fund" to reward fans with cash (and candy!) for their April Fools' pranks on TikTok. As for the reasoning behind this contest, they say "the Sour Patch Kids brand is bringing mischievous fun back to its favorite holiday by rewarding fans with cash and sweet candy prizes for their pranks."

Prank. Post. You could win $1k and #sourpatchkids candy from the #SourPatchPrankFund

The $25,000 "Sour Patch Prank Fund" will reward $1,000 to 25 lucky winners as well as free candy to 100 random fans who share their pranks on TikTok. The rules of entry are pretty simple:



"To enter the sweepstakes, fans must follow @therealsourpatchkids on TikTok and include #SourPatchPrankFund #Sweepstakes as a text overlay to the video and in the TikTok caption of their prank video for the chance to win cash and candy."