Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind

Here’s When To Catch the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Reunion After that Unforgettable Finale

The rollercoaster season ended with a bang during the Season 9 finale on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Oct. 22 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET

When Is Love Is Blind Reunion Season 9?
Source: Netflix

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from the Love Is Blind Season 9 finale.

In less than a month, Netflix's Love Is Blind delivered another memorable season. However, the Season 9 finale, which aired on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, ended with a historical moment for the long-running dating show. Of the six couples who matched in the pods, none of them has married for the first time since the show debuted in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

The shocking twist came after a tumultuous season that saw many of the couples split up before they picked out their wedding attire. Following the finale, fans are eager to see the cast sit down and unpack the season.

Here's everything to know about the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion.

(l-r): 'Love Is Blind' hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey at the Season 8 reunion
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

When is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 reunion?

The Love Is Blind reunion for Season 9 airs on Oct. 29, 2025, one week after the finale. While new episodes of Love Is Blind tend to air at midnight, according to Tudum, the special airs at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST. Netflix announced the reunion's release date a week before the finale on Oct. 14.

"Everything will be revealed at the upcoming Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion when the Denver-based pod squad assembles together for the first time since their wedding days," Netflix promised. "As always, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be at the helm, addressing this season’s most romantic and shocking moments — one slightly shady question at a time."

Article continues below advertisement
Joe and Madison at a mixer in Mexico on Love Is Blind.
Source: Netflix

Who will be at the 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 reunion?

As of this writing, each cast member from Love Is Blind Season 9 is expected to attend the reunion. The 29 singles we met during the season will all likely have something to say about how it played out, especially the couples who attempted to say "I Do."

Article continues below advertisement
Kalybriah Haskin during the 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 finale
Source: Netflix

Who got married during the 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 finale?

During the season, the six engaged couples — Kacie McIntosh and Patrick Suzuki, Nick Amato and Annie Lancaster, Madison Maidenberg and Joe Ferrucci, Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh, Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner, and Kalybriah Haskin and Edmond Harvey — slowly began dropping like dominoes. Kacie and Patrick led the charge when she broke up with him shortly after he proposed and didn't make it to Mexico with the rest of the couples.

Article continues below advertisement

While the other couples made it to Mexico, several of them broke up before their wedding days. Nick ended his engagement to Annie once it became clear they couldn't see eye to eye, though they initially bonded over their shared conservative beliefs. Madison and Joe also split up after Joe walked out of his tuxedo fitting for their wedding, later telling Madison that she wasn't his person.

The exits left only Anton, Ali, KB, and Edmond, who headed to the altar during the finale. Unfortunately, while Edmond and Anton were ready to marry their brides, the ladies both decided the relationships weren't for them.

Watch the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion and the entire series exclusively on Netflix.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Why Jordan’s Story in ‘Love Is Blind’ Has Viewers Worried About His Son

Does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Cast Member Joe Ferrucci Have a New Girlfriend? Inside the Update on His Love Life

Why Is Annie Lancaster’s Hair a Hot Topic? Find out Why the ‘Love Is Blind’ Star’s Tresses Are Sparking Reactions

Latest Love Is Blind News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.