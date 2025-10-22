Here’s When To Catch the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Reunion After that Unforgettable Finale The rollercoaster season ended with a bang during the Season 9 finale on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 22 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from the Love Is Blind Season 9 finale. In less than a month, Netflix's Love Is Blind delivered another memorable season. However, the Season 9 finale, which aired on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, ended with a historical moment for the long-running dating show. Of the six couples who matched in the pods, none of them has married for the first time since the show debuted in 2020.

The shocking twist came after a tumultuous season that saw many of the couples split up before they picked out their wedding attire. Following the finale, fans are eager to see the cast sit down and unpack the season. Here's everything to know about the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion.

When is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 reunion?

The Love Is Blind reunion for Season 9 airs on Oct. 29, 2025, one week after the finale. While new episodes of Love Is Blind tend to air at midnight, according to Tudum, the special airs at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST. Netflix announced the reunion's release date a week before the finale on Oct. 14.

"Everything will be revealed at the upcoming Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion when the Denver-based pod squad assembles together for the first time since their wedding days," Netflix promised. "As always, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be at the helm, addressing this season’s most romantic and shocking moments — one slightly shady question at a time."

Who will be at the 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 reunion?

As of this writing, each cast member from Love Is Blind Season 9 is expected to attend the reunion. The 29 singles we met during the season will all likely have something to say about how it played out, especially the couples who attempted to say "I Do."

Who got married during the 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 finale?

While the other couples made it to Mexico, several of them broke up before their wedding days. Nick ended his engagement to Annie once it became clear they couldn't see eye to eye, though they initially bonded over their shared conservative beliefs. Madison and Joe also split up after Joe walked out of his tuxedo fitting for their wedding, later telling Madison that she wasn't his person.