They May Be Famous Now, but These Celebrities Once Interned for Other Celebrities

When your dad served as the President of the United States for two consecutive terms, it’s hard not to dream big. So, it shouldn’t have surprised anyone when Barack and Michelle Obama’s daughter Malia landed a production internship on Halle Berry’s CBS film, Extant. When the project wrapped, Halle applauded Malia’s work ethic and how she held her own weight instead of relying on her famous background.

“She was fantastic,” Halle said of Malia on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "She is such a smart, beautiful young woman.”