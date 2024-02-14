Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Kyle Chan Is the Go-to Jewelry Designer for the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast "Everything just came kind of naturally," celebrity jewelry designer Kyle Chan says of his close friendship with the 'Vanderpump Rules' cast. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 14 2024, Published 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Since its premiere on Bravo in 2013, Vanderpump Rules has seen a revolving door of familiar faces. While friendships and romances have come and gone, one constant has been the sweet bond the cast shares with Kyle Chan.

For those unaware, the well-known celebrity jewelry designer has forged genuine connections with the Vanderpump Rules cast. Kyle's craftsmanship has adorned them with memorable pieces, like Scheana Shay's massive 12-carat pink engagement ring that we can't help but obsess over. So, delve deeper to discover more about this adored jeweler!

Source: Getty Images

Who is 'Vanderpump Rules' jewelry designer, Kyle Chan?

In a 2019 interview with Page Six, Kyle shared insights into his journey as a celebrity jewelry designer. Born in Hong Kong, he relocated to Los Angeles at age 13. During his freshman year of high school, he enrolled in a jewelry-making class as an art elective, initially underestimating its complexity.

After working various odd jobs to sustain himself, Kyle reentered the jewelry world in his 20s, initially lending a hand to a friend who owned a small retail jewelry store. Seven years of valuable experience later, he transitioned to a role at a wholesale jewelry company. However, it was during a challenging time that Kyle established his own business.

"My boyfriend was actually diagnosed with leukemia, so he was literally in the hospital for about nine months," Kyle said. "[He] went for six months of chemotherapy. So during that time, I was managing [my old] company [and] trying to build my own company … when I was in the hospital for that nine months, I just kept making bracelets."

Kyle would make three to four bracelets per day before shipping them out to the celebrities he found on Facebook. "I shipped out 335 bracelets within nine months ... and I only got about three photos in return," Kyle revealed. "And at that time, they weren't like a huge celebrity, but I was really excited to even get any celebrities and models."

In due time, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards acquired a pair of earrings designed by Kyle. She showcased them on the show, uttered his name, and the rest, as they say, was history.

Since then, Kyle's jaw-dropping designs have graced the ears, necks, and wrists of celebrities worldwide, from reality TV personalities to A-list icons such as Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Taylor Swift, to mention just a few. Thanks to all of the high-profile exposure, he even opened a Los Angeles-based jewelry store, Kyle Chan Design!

Kyle's artistic touch even made its mark in the acclaimed 2016 film La La Land, where costume designer Mary Zophres sought out his stunning green moss aquamarine necklace for Emma Stone's character, adding a touch of elegance to the Academy-Award-winning romantic musical.

Kyle Chan is good friends with the 'Vanderpump Rules' cast.

Now, his most frequent clients are the stars of Bravo's hit series Vanderpump Rules. Kyle met Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval at Pump restaurant's grand opening party in 2014, and they clicked instantly. Kyle became close friends with the group, and soon enough, he began hooking them up with some dope jewelry. "Everything just came kind of naturally," he told Page Six of how he connected with the cast.

