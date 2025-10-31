‘The Today Show’ Co-Hosts Channeled Real-Life and Fictional Icons for Halloween 2025
The Halloween 2025 'Today Show' theme was an epic 'Today Road Trip.'
It's officially Halloween 2025, and few shows go all out for the spooky holiday quite like The Today Show team. Each recent year of the morning show’s group costumes have featured a specific theme, and, in 2025, the hosts decided to pay homage to celebrities across the different states within the U.S.
Not to be outdone by its 2024 theme, The Today Show hosts delivered their costumes in the best way during the show's annual Halloween party on the Plaza. See the amazing costumes each host wore for the annual event!
'The Today Show' host channeled TV, music, and movie icons for its Halloween 2025 event.
The Today Road Trip aired during the second hour of The Today Show on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. According to the show's media outlet, co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Willie Geist, and more showed off their well-crafted Halloween looks as each of them represented a state's hometown hero or fictional character.
The costumes were nothing short of iconic, as each co-host nailed their looks. Several of the co-hosts represented musical legends and their respective home states. Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer led the charge dressed as Frankie Valli of the Four Seasons to represent New Jersey. Willie took on his best Wayne Newton as he represented Las Vegas on the road trip.
More musical tributes came from correspondent Peter Alexander, Sheinelle Jones, and Craig Melvin. Peter paid homage to Jimmy Buffett and even recreated the late "Margaritaville" singer's signature bald head as he represented Florida. Not to be outdone by their co-workers, Sheinelle and Craig channeled two more musical legends. To represent Texas, Sheinelle dressed as the one and only Beyonce and rocked a full replica of the singer's Cowboy Carter garb.
Craig opted to rep Minnesota's "purple one," aka Prince. The reporter flaunted his dedication to his costume while he dressed as the late singer's Purple Rain character. Additionally, Craig sang "Purple Rain" to the Plaza's audience to really steal the show.
While many of the Today co-hosts dressed as their musical faves, others decided to channel fictional characters based in different cities. Laura Jarrett honored the sunshine state of California by playing Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell, played by Lark Voorhies in the series.On Today, Laura performed a hilarious skit where she received a fun call with Mario Lopez, a.k.a. the real A.C. Slater.
Al Roker and Carson Daly opted to pay homage to a famous Philadelphia-based movie, Rocky. Carson dressed as the renowned Sylvester Stallone character while Al went as Mr. T, who played Rocky's legendary opponent Clubber Lang.
Another hilarious movie moment came from Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. While representing New York, the reporters dressed as fictional and real-life fashion icons. Savannah went as fictional fashion editor Miranda Priestly while Jenna transformed into the woman Miranda was loosely based on: Anna Wintour. Savannah's assistant even joined in on the fun by dressing as Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada.