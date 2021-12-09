We Ship These Potential Celebrity Couples for 2022

The moment Jack Harlow pulled Saweetie to the side on the red carpet of the BET Awards, social media was buzzing. He decided to shoot his shot in front of the whole world. When he took her hand, Saweetie asked him why he was shaking. The flirty moment in front of the cameras hasn’t resulted in anything legitimate between the two quite yet, but it’s possible something might blossom in the new year. Her relationship with Quavo has been hot and cold since 2018.