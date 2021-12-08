These Were the Saddest Celebrity Breakups of 2021 — Did Your Fave Couple Survive the Year?By Stephanie Harper
Dec. 8 2021, Published 6:02 p.m. ET
As sad as it is to say, a handful of notable celebrity relationships weren’t able to stand the test of time in 2021. Unfortunately, these power couples in Hollywood simply weren’t able to make it work!
Some of the famous couples who called it quits in 2021 seemed like they were built to last forever. As such, most of the breakups on this list are still pretty shocking to think about — and even more heartbreaking to accept. Did your favorite celebrity couple survive 2021 ... or are they totally over?
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have decided to breakup.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello met for the first time in 2014 and totally hit it off. They began dating in 2019 and continually posted some of the cutest PDA-filled shots on social media throughout the course of their relationship. Sadly, they released a joint statement on Instagram in November 2021 letting their fans know that they’ve decided to part ways.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are done ... again.
After all the chances Khloé Kardashian's given Tristan Thompson, they reportedly decided to break up in summer 2021. Unfortunately, they were still together when he impregnated another woman named Maralee Nichols, and the scandal has been a scalding-hot topic in recent days. This isn’t the first time Khloé and Tristan have broken up, but hopefully, it’s the last.
Elon Musk and Grimes called it quits.
Elon Musk and Grimes had what seemed like one of the most random relationships ever, but for about four years, they were making it work. They even have a child together named X Æ A-12. They announced their breakup in September 2021, and since then it looks like she's released a heartbreak song dedicated to Elon. The song is called “Player of Games." Yikes!
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are no longer together.
The unfortunate scandal surrounding Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's breakup was a total shock to fans of the One Direction singer and the model. They recently welcomed their firstborn daughter into the world in 2020, but exciting media coverage about their happy little family has been overshadowed by an alleged incident between Zayn and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, in October 2021. As for now, Zayn and Gigi are no longer together.
Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin ended things.
Amelia Gray Hamlin wasn’t willing to stick around in her relationship with Scott Disick beyond September 2021. The reported reason why? He slid into Younes Bendjima’s DMs to talk badly about Kourtney Kardashian — but his messages ended up getting exposed by Younes. The messages made it seem like Scott was still heavily concerned about Kourtney's current lifestyle and her new relationship with Travis Barker. Not too long after Scott’s DMs with Younes were posted, his relationship with Amelia was over.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are done.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez started dating in 2017, but after being engaged for two years, they decided they no longer wanted to make it work. They released a joint statement in April 2021 disclosing that they felt they were better off as friends. She's since moved on and gotten back together with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are over.
One of the biggest divorce announcements of 2021 was definitely from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim filed the papers in February. Interestingly enough, Kanye's been pretty vocal about trying to win his ex-wife back over. Kim doesn’t seem interested in the idea of reconciliation so it’s highly unlikely they’ll be getting back together anytime soon, if ever.