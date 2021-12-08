These Were the Saddest Celebrity Breakups of 2021 — Did Your Fave Couple Survive the Year?

Amelia Gray Hamlin wasn’t willing to stick around in her relationship with Scott Disick beyond September 2021. The reported reason why? He slid into Younes Bendjima’s DMs to talk badly about Kourtney Kardashian — but his messages ended up getting exposed by Younes. The messages made it seem like Scott was still heavily concerned about Kourtney's current lifestyle and her new relationship with Travis Barker. Not too long after Scott’s DMs with Younes were posted, his relationship with Amelia was over.