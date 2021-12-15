Instagram Releases New "Take a Break" Feature in Hopes That We'll Actually Start Doing Things With Our Lives

In November 2021, Instagram began testing out a new tool that I'm sure none of us want to use, but in actuality, all of us should be using. Known as "Take a Break," this feature was designed to send users reminders when they’ve spent way too much time on the platform.

Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, explained in a tweet that "this opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing."