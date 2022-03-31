April Fools' Day Is a Day of Pranks, Jokes, and Hilarious Memes to Celebrate the Occassion

Make no mistake — we here at Distractify strongly encourage that April Fools' jokes should be nice enough so as to not ruin anyone's day. Nobody wants to go through a fake breakup or hear bad news about a relative that turns out not to be real. But we're totally down for hilarious tweets and laughably fake announcements about our favorite video games. As long as no one's getting hurt, who doesn't want a good laugh on April 1?