April Fools' Day Is a Day of Pranks, Jokes, and Hilarious Memes to Celebrate the Occassion

April Fools' Day Is a Day of Pranks, Jokes, and Hilarious Memes to Celebrate the OccassionBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Mar. 31 2022, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
There's never a bad day to share some memes, but April Fools' Day is the perfect time for some hilarious internet content. Every year, on the first of April, people celebrate by pranking their loved ones and acquaintances with funny white lies and practical jokes. The day was once marked by whoopee cushions and hand buzzers to give people an unexpected jolt, but now we can celebrate by sharing some hilarious memes on the internet through our favorite social media sources.
Make no mistake — we here at Distractify strongly encourage that April Fools' jokes should be nice enough so as to not ruin anyone's day. Nobody wants to go through a fake breakup or hear bad news about a relative that turns out not to be real. But we're totally down for hilarious tweets and laughably fake announcements about our favorite video games. As long as no one's getting hurt, who doesn't want a good laugh on April 1?
Here are some of our favorite April Fools' Day memes.
'Math Professor Fixes Projector Screen'
This viral April Fool's prank remains one of our favorite and most wholesome jokes on the internet. In 2017, college professor Matthew Weathers put together an elaborate prank in which he interacts with his projector screen as he tries and fails to erase a mistake on his board while his students watch. Since the first video, Matthew has made an annual tradition of creating new and even more ambitious visual pranks. He also runs a moderately successful YouTube channel.
Can't trust anyone.
We've all fallen for a joke on April Fools' Day at one point or another, but no matter what happens on April 1, you can never really trust anything you hear until April 2 comes around.
The real reason we celebrate.
The very first episode of the Pokémon anime premiered in Japan on April 1. While some people are out pranking everyone, Ash Ketchum (or more accurately, Satoshi) officially began a Pokémon journey that would span decades.
Follow Taylor Swift's example.
Maybe Taylor Swift had a point when she locked herself in her kitchen cabinet for April Fool's Day. You can't fall for anything if you cut yourself off from the world like a hermit crab.
Real life is a comedy.
With so much going on in the world right now, sometimes we can't help but hope that at one point, someone says that at least one thing is a joke.
Be wary of the news.
New game announcement? Yeah, right! Reboot of a popular show? As if! Disgusting new flavor of chips? Nice try. No matter what gets announced on April 1, you'd better take it with a grain of salt.
A classroom policy gone wrong and an April Fools' prank gone right.
Here's another YouTube throwback! In 2014, a group of students decided to turn their professor's own classroom policy against him in a delightfully funny prank.