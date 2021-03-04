A Zombie Apocalypse Is Nothing the CDC Can't Handle

If Michel de Nostradamus was right in his prophecies, zombies might be coming to get us in 2021. The 16th century French astrologer allegedly predicted that in 2021, there would be a rise of "few young people: half-dead to give a start," which many are taking to understand as a prophecy for a zombie apocalypse.

As luck would have it, the Center for Disease Control has a whole page devoted to zombie preparedness. Keep reading to learn more about it.

How to prepare for such an event is far from evident. What provision does one stock up on? Does the CDC have a zombie plan?

Does the CDC have a zombie plan?

It's pretty wild that the same federal agency in charge of communicating COVID-19 messaging also has an entire section of their site dedicated to zombie preparedness, but it's the truth! And while including the walking dead on their extensive list of catastrophes might strike some readers as very 2021, the Zombie Preparedness page has actually lived on the cdc.gov website for the past 10 years.

The Zombie Preparedness campaign initiative began in 2011, and has been overwhelmingly successful in teaching a wide variety of audiences about hazard preparedness through the lens of the undead. Writes the CDC, "What first began as a tongue-in-cheek campaign to engage new audiences with preparedness messages has proven to be a very effective platform."

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, the CDC's "Preparedness 101: Zombie Apocalypse" page gives rather useful advice when it comes to the things we need to do "before zombies ... or hurricanes or pandemics for example, actually happen." The agency advises to have an emergency kit at home that has essential things like water and food, and also recommends setting aside supplies like medication, tools, sanitation and hygiene essentials, clothing and bedding, important documents, and first aid supplies."

Article continues below advertisement

They're quite humorous about all their advice, though. In a parenthetical beside their recommendation to pack first aid supplies, the CDC writes, "(although you’re a goner if a zombie bites you, you can use these supplies to treat basic cuts and lacerations that you might get during a tornado or hurricane)."

And once you have your emergency kit packed up, the federal agency advises to "sit down with your family and come up with an emergency plan." "This includes where you would go and who you would call if zombies started appearing outside your door step," they explain. "You can also implement this plan if there is a flood, earthquake, or other emergency."