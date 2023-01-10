Who Are the Guest Stars Tonight on ‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: International,’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted? Details for Jan. 10
Each week, FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted keep us on the edge of our seats with cases that put our favorite agents’ lives in danger (and sometimes even claim them — RIP Jess LaCroix).
Of course, with new cases come new guest stars, which only add to the excitement of each week’s episode. So, who are the guest stars on tonight's episodes of the FBIs? Keep scrolling for details on the Jan. 10 cast.
‘FBI’ Season 5, Episode 11, “Heroes,” Cast
In FBI’s Jan. 10 episode, “Heroes,” the team jumps into action when JOC analyst Kelly Moran is taken hostage at a bank.
Recurring cast:
- Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran
- Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor
- James Chen as Ian Lim
- Roshawn Franklin as Agent Hobbs
- Shawn T. Andrew as SWAT Leader
Guest cast:
- Alexander Bedria as Marco Salazar
- Carmen Zilles as Jennifer Salazar
- Chazz Menendez as Rafael Salazar
- Andrew Polk as Bradley
- Kennedy Moronta as Two Henchman
‘FBI: International’ Season 2, Episode 10, “BHITW,” Cast
In FBI: International’s Jan. 10 episode, “BHITW,” an American basketball player for a Lithuanian team dies under suspicious circumstances. The Fly Team investigates along with Zoey McKenna, the new agent appointed by Dandridge.
Guest cast:
- Michael Torpey as Ken Dandridge
- Kelley Missal as Zoey McKenna
- Dino Kelly as Lt. Mirko Obradovic
- Daniel Bellomy as Bryan Moncrief
- Jessica Green as CiCi Pryor
- Ari Brand as Josh Bing
- Kal Minev as Bogdon VidmarJulian M. Deuster as Noah Muller
- Zoran Velibor as Milos Zoran
- Andrei Lenart as Vlado Popov
- Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Derrin Vaughn
- Andrea Zirio as Dr. Backus
- Carna Krsul as Dr. Ilic
‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 4, Episode 10, “False Flag,” Cast
In FBI: Most Wanted’s Jan. 10 episode, “False Flag,” the team is thrown for a loop when they discover that the abductor of a disgraced state police detective is connected to someone from a recent case.
Recurring cast:
- Zoë Sophia Garcia as Kim Fogelman
- Tonye Patano as Susan “Mama B” Barnes
- Fedna Jacquet as Charlotte Gaines
- Raigan Newton as Anais-Barnes Gaines
- Shaun Anthony as Joshua Fogelman
Guest cast:
- Wendy Lyon as Tanya Waters
- Jimmy Nicholas as Wolfgang Blair
- Nancy Rodriguez as Liliana Alzugaray
- Eva Kaminski as Penny Fleming
- Jonathan Auguste as Bram
- Josh Davis as Det. Phil Grady
- Stephen Singer as Damon Marshall
- Ted Koch as Colonel Ned Cowell
- Michael Barra as Carl
- Maceo Oliver as Matt Sundeen
- Roslyn Seale as Leona Sundeen
- LA Head as Betty
- Brian O’Brien as Dominic Howard
- Jamie Petrone as AUSA Megan Vickers
- Pi Smith as Liz
- Gilbert L. Bailey II as Pastor Douglas
- Bjorn Joseph as PD Officer Stone
- Nadia Ramdass as PD Officer Cox
Who will pop up next week in new episodes of the FBIs? Tune in on Tuesday nights when the franchise kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.