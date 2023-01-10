Who Are the Guest Stars Tonight on ‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: International,’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted? Details for Jan. 10

Each week, FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted keep us on the edge of our seats with cases that put our favorite agents’ lives in danger (and sometimes even claim them — RIP Jess LaCroix).

Of course, with new cases come new guest stars, which only add to the excitement of each week’s episode. So, who are the guest stars on tonight's episodes of the FBIs? Keep scrolling for details on the Jan. 10 cast.