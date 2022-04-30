During the golden age of the internet, it's nearly impossible to avoid the exciting new books hitting shelves each month. With innovations like BookTok to introduce new generations of fans to classic literature or the next Young Adult obsession, it's easy to get lost in the wave of new releases.

We're over-the-moon excited about these adult and young adult new releases in May 2022, but keep in mind this list is by no means exhaustive, with only 15 entries!