You Won't Want to Miss These Exciting New Book Releases in May 2022!By Anna Garrison
Apr. 30 2022, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
During the golden age of the internet, it's nearly impossible to avoid the exciting new books hitting shelves each month. With innovations like BookTok to introduce new generations of fans to classic literature or the next Young Adult obsession, it's easy to get lost in the wave of new releases.
We're over-the-moon excited about these adult and young adult new releases in May 2022, but keep in mind this list is by no means exhaustive, with only 15 entries!
Book of Night by Holly Black (Adult)
The highly-anticipated adult novel Book of Night by faerie writer Holly Black follows Charlie Hall, a bartender-turned-con-artist who has become involved in the sketchy art of shadow trading. But when her past comes back to haunt her, can Charlie escape a chaotic future of secrets, lies, murder, and power struggles?
Book of Night will be published on May 3, 2022.
Not Good for Maidens by Tori Bovalino (Young Adult)
Not Good for Maidens is a horror-fantasy retelling of Christina Rossetti's poem Goblin Market. Protagonist Lou has never believed in magic until her aunt Neela is kidnapped by the goblin market. Determined to save her aunt and avoid the temptations of goblin magic, Lou arms herself with spells and tricks to help her achieve her goal before three days are out — and risk losing her aunt forever.
Not Good for Maidens will be published on May 3, 2022.
I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston (Young Adult)
YA romance champion Casey McQuiston is back with I Kissed Shara Wheeler. Chloe Green has spent four years trying to survive Willowgrove Christian Academy. Her quest to get through high school and become valedictorian is only hindered by prom queen Shara Wheeler, her academic rival. When Shara kisses Chloe and vanishes, leaving only a note behind, Chloe has to retrace Shara's steps to get her back before graduation.
I Kissed Shara Wheeler will be published on May 3, 2022.
The Ghosts of Rose Hill by R.M. Romero (Young Adult)
In The Ghosts of Rose Hill, violinist Ilana Lopez is sent to stay with her aunt in Prague for the summer. When she discovers an overgrown Jewish cemetery behind her aunt's home, she meets a sweet ghost boy named Benjamin. After restoring his grave, Ilana is introduced to a more magical side of the city, which includes the dangerous Rudolph Wassermann. After Ilana uncovers more secrets about the city, will she be able to save Benjamin from its past?
The Ghosts of Rose Hill will be published on May 3, 2022.
Ballad & Dagger by Daniel José Older (Young Adult)
Ballad & Dagger is an urban fantasy filled with music and magic. Mateo Matisse mourns his home island, which sank into the sea sixteen years ago. Now a New Yorker, Mateo is eager to catch the attention of local musical legend Gerval at a legendary party. Amid the celebrations, Mateo witnesses a brutal murder and his life is forever changed. Now, he's involved in an ancient battle that might change his fate entirely.
Ballad & Dagger will be published on May 3, 2022.
The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas (Adult)
Set in the aftermath of the Mexican War of Independence, Beatriz loses her father and her home in one fell swoop. When the mysterious Don Rodolfo Solórzano proposes, Beatriz ignores suspicious rumors about his first wife and flees to his Hacienda San Isidro in the countryside. However, when Don Rodolfo returns to work, Beatriz begins having frightening visions at the house that leave her shaken. Will she make it out alive?
The Hacienda will be published on May 3, 2022.
Breathe and Count Back From Ten by Natalia Sylvester (Young Adult)
In Breathe and Count Back From Ten, Peruvian-American teen Verónica wants nothing more than to become a professional mermaid. When she auditions for her dream role in a Central Florida water park, Vero must navigate painful hip dysplasia, first loves, and overprotective immigrant parents to achieve her goals.
Breathe and Count Back From Ten will be published on May 10, 2022.
Siren Queen by Nghi Vo (Adult)
Siren Queen is set during pre-Code Hollywood in the late 1920s. Luli Wei is a silent film actress whose studio is full of monsters — literally. When her controlling studio attempts to bargain for her life, she realizes that fame comes at a steep price (and a few blood sacrifices). Luli must do whatever she can to ensure her success in a ruthless magical world.
Siren Queen will be published on May 10, 2022.
Café Con Lychee by Emery Lee (Young Adult)
From the mind behind Meet Cute Diary, Café Con Lychee follows Theo Mori and Gabi Moreno as they navigate high school and family rivalries. Theo is the only openly gay kid at school and works for his parents' Asian American café, while Gabi hides his sexuality and feels pushed to take over his Puerto Rican family's bakery. When their parents are struggling, the two pair up to save their family businesses and their dreams of the future.
Café Con Lychee will be published on May 10, 2022.
The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah (Adult)
In the fantasy epic The Stardust Thief, Loulie al-Nazari is the Midnight Merchant: a criminal who hunts and sells illegal magic. With the help of her jinn bodyguard, she saves the life of a prince but inadvertently draws the attention of his father, the sultan. When the sultan blackmails her into finding an ancient lamp, Loulie, the prince, and the jinn must quest together or suffer the consequences.
The Stardust Thief will be published on May 17, 2022.
See You Yesterday by Rachel Lynn Solomon (Young Adult)
In See You Yesterday, Barrett Bloom has been looking forward to college after a disastrous high school experience. But when her first day goes completely wrong, she wakes up the next day realizing it's September 21 all over again. After a confrontation from Miles, a guy from her Physics class, she realizes they're both trapped in a never-ending time loop. The pair agree to work together to solve their conundrum, but can their love last into tomorrow?
See You Yesterday will be published on May 17, 2022.
Either/Or by Elif Batuman (Adult)
The highly anticipated follow-up to The Idiot, Either/Or follows Selin's sophomore year at Harvard University. Her first order of business is to reconcile everything that happened over summer vacation, which included her crush, Ivan, and a trip to Hungary she won't ever forget. Literature syllabus in hand, Selin makes it her mission to explore all the seemingly universal parts of college: alcohol, parties, and sex. After that, she'll return to the idea of international travel.
Either/Or will be published on May 24, 2022.
You Made A Fool of Death With Your Beauty (Adult)
From the author of Freshwater comes You Made A Fool of Death With Your Beauty. Feyi Adekola is still adjusting to the loss of her great love five years later, sharing an apartment with her friend Joy. When Joy suggests Feyi get back into the dating scene, she agrees and quickly finds herself swept away on a luxurious adventure. Although Feyi's relationship seems perfect, she can't help but question it for another...
You Made A Fool of Death With Your Beauty will be published on May 24, 2022.
All Signs Point To Yes edited by Cam Montgomery, Adrienne White, and g. heron davis. (Young Adult)
In this astrology-themed anthology, All Signs Point To Yes, authors like Emery Lee, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Roselle Lim, Mark Oshiro, and more tackle young love themed around the way the stars influence people's lives. If you've found yourself reading your horoscope more lately or want to dive into a few sweet short stories, this might be the book for you!
All Signs Point To Yes will be published on May 31, 2022.
Flip the Script by Lyla Lee (Young Adult)
Flip the Script's Hana is an avid watcher of K-dramas, so when she lands the leading role in an upcoming show, she knows all the tropes to avoid. But between her co-star fake boyfriend, who is crushing hard, and a new arrival from her past, Hana struggles to find her footing. Can she retain her position on the show without getting pushed out by a rival or falling in love for real with her onscreen beau?
Flip the Script by Lyla Lee will be published on May 31, 2022.