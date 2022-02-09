Check out These Romantic, Fantastical YA Books by Black Authors to Enjoy All Year Round

The Opposite of Always starts when Jack and Kate meet at a party and develop an instantaneous bond. Jack quickly realizes he's falling head over heels, but their story ends when Kate dies tragically — or so Jack thinks. Kate's supposed death sends Jack back to their first meeting, over and over again. Now, Jack is racing against the clock to save Kate, even if it means believing in time travel. But when his actions create a ripple effect in his own life, he must choose what he’s willing to do to save the people he loves.